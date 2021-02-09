Carroll's boys basketball team beat Maconaquah 60-46 Monday at Bunker Hill to extend its school-record winning streak to 14 games.
The Cougars (15-1) took a 29-27 lead into halftime, then outscored the Braves 14-8 in the third quarter to gain some separation.
Ryan Atkisson led the Cougars' balanced scoring with 16 points off the bench. Jake Skinner followed with 15 points, Owen Duff had 14, Jaden Harness had eight and Ethan Duff had seven.
Brayden Betzner led the Braves (8-7) with 21 points. Hayden Maiben had seven.
"Carroll has only lost one game this season, they proved why [Monday]," Mac coach Tim Maiben said. "We battled in the first half even though we knew we had some wasted possessions on offense and gave up too many good looks on the defensive end. Carroll doesn't make many mistakes and once we got down in the second half, we didn't handle the adversity like we can."
Carroll hosts Sheridan in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Friday. Mac hosts Southwood in a Three Rivers Conference game the same night.
The following is Tuesday's area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Eastern at Tipton
• Northwestern at Blackford
• Clinton Central at Taylor
• Frontier at Tri-Central
• Cass at Hamilton Heights
• 6:15 p.m. — Twin Lakes at Peru
