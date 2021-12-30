MICHIGANTOWN — The Carroll boys basketball team was the last team standing at the 62nd-Annual Clinton Central Holiday Tourney, posing with the championship trophy after a 71-58 victory over the host Clinton Central Bulldogs Wednesday night.
It was the Class 2A No. 4 Cougars’ second-consecutive Holiday Tourney title and their 13th overall. Carroll is now 8-0 on the season, its best start since winning 10-straight to start the 2008-09 season.
Carroll opened up a commanding 36-14 lead by halftime, pushing the ball up and down the floor and capitalizing on some easy shots.
“I think our team speed bothered them in the first half,” Carroll coach Bodie Bender said. “Our tempo made them play a little faster than they wanted and caused some turnovers. We got a lot of great contributions from a lot of kids.”
Clinton Central coach Derek Davis, agreed.
“Carroll is very good at running the floor,” Davis said. “The main reason we fell so far behind in the first half was their ability to score easy baskets in transition. If we can clean that up and a couple of other things, we can be a pretty good team.”
The Bulldogs got some of that cleaned up as they raced out of the gate to start the second half. Clinton Central outscored Carroll 11-2 to close the gap to 38-25 with 4:12 to go in the third. Carroll settled down after that initial surge to take a 47-23 lead into the final stanza.
“We’ve had a habit of punching teams in the mouth in the third quarter,” Bender said. “But I think our kids thought we were in control and the game was over and they made a run at us. Derek [Davis] is doing a good job. He has them playing hard. We let Pickard get too deep in the post for some easy buckets. That’s something we’ve got to fix.”
Another run by the Bulldogs midway through the fourth quarter cut Carroll’s lead to 62-52, but the Cougars were able to hold them off.
“We’ve had a couple of other games like this,” Davis said. “We were down 26 in the third quarter to Tri-Central [on Dec. 17] and cut that lead to 6 points with :30 to go. These kids play hard. They’ll fight their tails off. We chipped away at their 22-point halftime lead, but couldn’t get enough stops in the fourth quarter.”
Chris Huerta again led Carroll’s offense, scoring 18 both nights. That performance earned him Holiday Tourney MVP honors. Joining Huerta on the team were teammate Will Eldridge, Eastern’s Levi Mavrick, Jake Chapman from Tri-Central, along with Koda Allen and Kyle Pickard from the host Bulldogs.
The Cougars again had a very balanced offensive attack. Owen Duff added 15 points and six rebounds, Eldridge had 13 points and five rebounds, and Jake Skinner added a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards.
Clinton Central (4-3) was led by Allen’s game-high 21 points, while Pickard added 17 points and nine rebounds. Luke Davison scored 10.
In the consolation game Eastern defeated Tri-Central 56-53 in a game that went down to the wire. Mavrick scored 25 for the Comets (5-4). Corbin Snyder and Eli Edwards scored 11 and nine, respectively.
The Trojans (5-4) were led by Jake Chapman’s 26 points and Landon Grant scored 13.
