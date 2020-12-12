Lewis Cass guard Tyson Johnson looks down the court after taking possession of the ball during the Kings’ game against Taylor on Friday night at Center Court. Johnson scored a game-high 19 points to lead Cass to a 52-37 win.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass forward Tristin Miller puts up a layup as Taylor forward Ty’Mon Davis goes for a block.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kings bring D
BOYS BB: Cass clamps down on Taylor
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass guard Tyson Johnson looks down the court after taking possession of the ball during the Kings' game against Taylor on Friday night at Center Court. Johnson scored a game-high 19 points to lead Cass to a 52-37 win.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass forward Tristin Miller puts up a layup as Taylor forward Ty’Mon Davis goes for a block.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass’ boys basketball team seemed to have a sluggish first quarter against Taylor on Friday night at Center Court.
The Kings missed their first eight shots from the field and finished the quarter 2 of 13 — but they had a 6-all tie thanks to good defensive work.
“Last year [the Titans] came into our place and scored 28 points in the first quarter,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “It might have looked a little sluggish to you [Friday], but for me, I wanted to lock down defensively because they’re streaky.”
Lewis Cass guard Tyson Johnson looks down the court after taking possession of the ball during the Kings' game against Taylor on Friday night at Center Court. Johnson scored a game-high 19 points to lead Cass to a 52-37 win.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass forward Tristin Miller puts up a layup as Taylor forward Ty’Mon Davis goes for a block.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Good puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tristin Miller takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tristin Miller puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Keegan Lytle puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Luke Chambers puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Taylo’rs Ryley Gilbert puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Taylor’s Nathan Keene puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Taylor’s Makhi McGee heads down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Taylor’s Makhi McGee puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Taylor’s Nathan Keene heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Good puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Johnson fouls Taylor’s Ryley Gilbert as he pushes past him on the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Good puts up a shot over Taylor’s Ty’Mon Davis and Nathan Keene. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Johnson puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Carson Vest puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Taylor’s Nathan Keene puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Taylor’s Ryley Gilbert throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor guard Jaylen Harris takes the ball to the basket during the Titans’ game against Cass on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Taylor’s Jaylen Harris puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass guard Tyson Johnson looks down the court after taking possession of the ball during the Kings' game against Taylor on Friday night at Center Court. Johnson scored a game-high 19 points to lead Cass to a 52-37 win.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass forward Tristin Miller puts up a layup as Taylor forward Ty’Mon Davis goes for a block.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Good puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tristin Miller takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tristin Miller puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Keegan Lytle puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Luke Chambers puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Taylo’rs Ryley Gilbert puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Taylor’s Nathan Keene puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Taylor’s Makhi McGee heads down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Taylor’s Makhi McGee puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Taylor’s Nathan Keene heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Good puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Johnson fouls Taylor’s Ryley Gilbert as he pushes past him on the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Good puts up a shot over Taylor’s Ty’Mon Davis and Nathan Keene. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Tyson Johnson puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Cass’ Carson Vest puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Taylor’s Nathan Keene puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Taylor’s Ryley Gilbert throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor guard Jaylen Harris takes the ball to the basket during the Titans’ game against Cass on Friday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-11-20 Taylor vs Cass boys basketball Taylor’s Jaylen Harris puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kings followed that plan as they pulled away over the middle two quarters to take control and went on to beat the Titans 52-37. Cass held Taylor to 28.5% shooting.
Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler pointed to Cass’ work inside as a key difference.
“The first half, they had seven offensive rebounds and they were 7 of 10 inside the paint,” he said. “We talked about the importance of defending the paint. We felt if we could force perimeter shots, we’d rebound the basketball and we’d be OK. But we gave up too much inside. They were more physical than we were. The offensive rebounds just killed us.”
Taylor played its third straight game without main inside player Quentin Tucker. Bentzler said his absence was felt on both ends against the physical Kings.
“Without a big man in the middle, we’re playing with guys 5-11 and under in the middle,” he said.
The Kings (3-2) started to break away late in the second quarter. Tyson Johnson hit two 3-pointers and a layup in less than a minute to turn a 16-13 advantage into 24-15. Cass went on to lead 26-18 at half.
Taylor (0-3) opened the third quarter with two straight baskets to close within 26-22, but Cass followed with a 13-2 run to break it open. Tyson Johnson, Carson Vest and Tristin Miller had four points apiece to key the run.
The Kings led 42-27 at the end of the third quarter. They kept a double-figure lead the rest of the way.
Tyson Johnson finished with a game-high 19 points and a co-game-high seven rebounds. He was 6 of 8 from the field and 5 of 7 at the foul line.
“We struggled to contain Johnson,” Bentzler said. “I thought he did a great job. We had Jaylen [Harris] on him most of the game and he really made it hard on us to guard him. He did a nice job distributing the ball and he ended with 19.”
Also for Cass, Tyson Good had nine points and Vest, Miller and Luke Chambers had seven apiece. Chambers had seven rebounds and Miller had six.
“We had the opportunity to play 11 guys,” Kyle Johnson said. “That keeps us honest ... the older guys and more experienced guys understand that when they’re in, they have to be successful.”
Ryley Gilbert led Taylor with 12 points and Nathan Keene had nine.
The Titans finished 14 of 49 from the field including a frigid 2 of 16 from 3-land.
“[The Kings] did a really good job not letting Ryley and Jaylen get to the basket,” Bentzler said. “We were hoping we could spread the floor and get some penetration and maybe Ty’Mon [Davis] would hit some 3s, but we weren’t able to do it. They did a really good job. They were physical with us.
“I was pleased with our kids defensively, for the most part, other than the offensive rebounds. We just didn’t block out, we didn’t go get the basketball, and that was the big difference in the game.”
Both teams are in action tonight. Cass hosts Frankfort while Taylor visits Indianapolis Scecina.
Kyle Johnson said he is focused on “one game at a time” more now than in seasons past.
“Right now, you have to play basketball like it’s potentially going to be your last game because you never know. We’re hopeful that we play every single game. You want that whole season for the seniors especially,” he said.
