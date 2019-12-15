FRANKFORT — Lewis Cass’ boys basketball team trailed 34-29 at halftime against Frankfort on Saturday night at Everett N. Case Arena, but the Kings returned the court a more disciplined team and an explosive second half by senior Easton Good help lift the Kings to a 65-57 victory.
The game started with back-and-forth scoring with the Hot Dogs leading 14-11 after the first quarter. Cass had four turnovers in the quarter.
“That’s the difference in the game,” said Cass coach Kyle Johnson. “Those little things we cut out [Friday], as far as turnovers wise, showed up early in the game [Saturday]. It gave them opportunities to kick the ball out and hit some 3s.”
Another obstacle the Kings had to overcome was their defense. In help-side defense, the Kings were overextending their assistance to one another, which gave the Hot Dogs open looks from the low and mid-corners. Other times, they drove into the basket and shot short jump shots or layups.
The Kings cleaned up their play in the second half, all the while the Hot Dogs could hardly find a way for the ball to go through the hoop.
Cass made its move with a 9-5 run over the final four minutes of the third quarter. The Kings took the lead for the first time since the middle of the first quarter with 30 seconds to go when Good hit a shot below the basket off of an offensive rebound. Frankfort shot 4 for 18 in the quarter after shooting 12 for 27 in the first half.
Good followed with a 15-point onslaught in the fourth quarter. He finished with 23 points.
Good, who picked up two fouls in the first quarter, found himself on the bench for the beginning portion of the second quarter. Good reentered the game in the second quarter and wouldn’t pick up his third foul until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
“I think defensively in the second half, I focused on not reaching so much,” said Good. “Maybe not try so hard on rebounds to where I’m fouling people.
Good went 5 for 7 from the field and was 5 for 6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
“The second half, I felt good. I started posting up, and I think everyone got me the ball. It wasn’t one specific guy. I remember Isaac Chambers got me a really nice pass. That got me going. I was getting most of my buckets at the rim rather than settling for [a] mid-range jumper.”
Good’s 23 points led all scorers, and he contributed eight rebounds to the Kings’ total. Tyson Johnson had a game-high 10 rebounds for Cass.
