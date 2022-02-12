WALTON — While sitting winless in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division, Cass’ boys basketball team played spoiler to Western’s quest to remain undefeated in HC play as the Kings weathered a storm of 12 3-pointers by the Panthers to take a 57-52 victory.
Despite the loss, Western sits atop the East Division standings with a 3-1 record and will travel to Lafayette Central Catholic next Friday for the conference championship.
For Cass coach Kyle Johnson, the Kings’ victory was predicated on unselfish play and uncustomary performances.
“It was nice to see how the guys stepped up,” Johnson said. “L.J. Hillis stepped up really well offensively and hit some big shots. Tristin Miller was consistent and I thought Tyson Good was extremely unselfish in distributing the ball against the box and one and did some things on defense that I hadn’t seen him do all year.”
The Kings (8-8, 1-3 HC East) came out of the gate with a surge of offense, scoring their first basket off a corner 3 from Hillis before Miller put back an offensive board. Luke Chambers capped off Cass’ six-point run with a jumper just inside the paint.
Miller led the Kings with 19 while Hillis finished with 18 and Chambers chipped in with 10.
The loss for the Panthers (12-6 overall) came at a time in which they are without senior guard and leading scorer Evan Kretz, who has an ankle injury, but the team’s performance on Friday left Western coach Mike Lewis confident with the direction they are heading.
“I’m super proud of our team for how we competed [Friday against] team that is as physical and disciplined as Lewis Cass is and for us to be playing without our leading scorer and to have a chance to win down the stretch. It’s a game that’s going to help us come sectional time because we had some guys really step up tonight,” Lewis said.
After trailing by two going into the second, Western gave up a 10-0 run by Cass when Good converted on back-to-back buckets before the Panthers began to find their footing.
Western’s Michael Gaines buried a 3-pointer from the wing to end the Kings’ run and moments later Ian Thurston hit back-to-back shots from beyond the arc.
Thurston, who was a terror from distance all night, finished with a team high 15 points on five 3s. Mitchell Dean tallied 14 in the loss followed by 12 from Dylan Bryant.
After falling behind by one at the end of the third, Cass came out with back-to-back 3s by Hillis, who hit both shots from the same spot on the floor and turned the tide for the Kings moving forward.
Cass outscored Western 17-11 in the fourth quarter while limiting the Panthers to just three field goals in the final eight minutes.
For Johnson and the Kings, they won’t be complacent after their five-point win.
“It’s definitely nice to get the home win but we got a long way to go,” Johnson said. “We did some good things but as the ultimate coach will tell you got a lot to improve. … There’s still a lot to work on but it is nice to get a big win.”
Cass will face West Lafayette in the HC’s ninth-place game next week. The Kings just beat the Red Devils 68-37 on Feb. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.