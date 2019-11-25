Many Lewis Cass fans were hoping they would be making plans this week to go to Lucas Oil Stadium to watch the Kings football team play in the Class 2A state championship game.
But it wasn’t to be, as the Kings were knocked off in regional play by Andrean.
New boys basketball coach Kyle Johnson was hoping there would be a delay to his debut on the Cass sideline, but instead the season will start on time as the Kings are set to visit Carroll on Tuesday to open the season.
“It was thrilling watching this football season and I was so proud of these kids,” Johnson said. “I’m still like a lot of the fans a little bit heartbroken that it’s over and disappointed for the boys. They’re great boys. As far as football guys coming over, we’re going to be exactly at five practices before we go on the road to play Carroll. We just have to build and grow and mature together as a group. It’s just going to be a fun process to watch the improvement as the season goes along.”
The Kings do return a standout basketball player in 6-1 senior guard Easton Good, who was a KT All-Area first-team pick a season ago when he averaged 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists per game.
“Just excited to see his speed and energy,” Johnson said. “I think he brings a nice leadership and his experience is just something that is going to help us so much right off the bat. Just like everybody else, hopefully he’s got that good shooting touch early in the year, but I know he’ll just continue to get better. I’ve enjoyed watching him with a pigskin in his hands along with a lot of these other guys. I think he’ll be a strong presence for us.”
The other varsity returnees for the Kings include 6-0 junior Blaine Rudd (7 ppg), 5-11 senior Isaac Chambers (4 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 apg) and 6-2 junior Carson Vest (3 ppg, 4 rpg).
Johnson’s son Tyson is a 6-2 junior who saw significant minutes as a role player (4.5 ppg, 2 apg) for a Winamac team that went 18-6 last season. Tyson Johnson will move into the starting point guard role for the Kings this year, Kyle Johnson said.
The Kings are coming off a 5-18 season a year ago when they had a young and inexperienced team. Former coach Josh Burkett resigned at the end of the season and took the Western Boone job shortly after.
Johnson is a former coach at Winamac, where he averaged over 14 wins a season in seven seasons, won Class 2A sectional championships in 2014 and 2015 and won four conference championships.
But in October of 2017 his run as the Winamac coach had a controversial ending as the Winamac school board voted 4-3 to terminate his coaching contract.
“I’m thrilled to be here at Lewis Cass,” Johnson said. “I’ve been welcomed incredibly by the staff, the community and overall it’s just been incredible. They’ve opened up their arms to me and wrapped their arms around me and I’m excited to be leading their program.”
Johnson said some of the athletes who didn’t play basketball last year are out for the team, including 6-0 senior Joey Humphrey, 6-2 senior Austin Holt and 6-1 senior Kaleb Lewellen.
Varsity newcomers include 5-11 junior Nolan Young, 6-0 sophomore Tristin Miller and 6-5 freshman Tyson Good.
“It’s just kind of exciting, I think we’ve got some guys that will compete,” Johnson said. “I think we’re going to have really, really intense practices. I think we’ve got guys who will be competing for positions at all times. So I don’t know what the starting lineup is yet. We just had our third practice [Thursday] with the guys that came back from football because I definitely wanted them to get [last] Monday off.”
Johnson said his team is a work in progress.
“We’re still trying to feel out where we are offensively and defensively. I’m trying to put in a strong defensive program because we’re definitely going to have to be defense and rebounding first. When you haven’t had a ball in your hand in a long time, you’ve got to be defense first,” he said. “I think we have the potential to be a very deep team with guys who got varsity experience last year and some guys coming back that bring some size and strength.
“I don’t know the answers yet, I wish I did. They’re kind of looking at me a little bit cross-eyed about all the things I want to get rolling before Game 1. But I’m just going to try to keep it as simple as possible for them and just let the speed and athleticism and their strength do what it can to help us.”
The Kings should be contenders to win the Cass County Tournament the first week of December. Another interesting fact is that they are competing at the Winamac Sectional this season along with Delphi, North Newton, Rensselaer and Rochester.
“I definitely wouldn’t put as at a favorite for anything right now,” Johnson said. “But I think once we get on the floor they’ll start getting a feel for each other. There’s lots of new faces this year, obviously including mine and my son Tyson and some guys who didn’t get to play last year. It’s tough when you don’t play for a year, there’s that speed of the game and there’s a lot of things you miss out on a year. But I’m excited about the experience coming back.”
