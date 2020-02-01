Lewis Cass’ Gabe Eurit goes up for a layup during the Kings’ 51-49 victory over Maconaquah on Friday night at Bunker Hill. Eurit made all five of his shots from the field and scored 13 points.
Lewis Cass’ Austin Holt, left, and Maconaquah’s Brayden Betzner go after a rebound during Friday’s game at Bunker Hill.
BOYS BB: Cass outlasts Maconaquah
BUNKER HILL — With 3:50 left in the game, Maconaquah’s boys basketball team led Lewis Cass 48-43 and had held a lead all fourth quarter.
That’s when the Kings made a push on offense, and made their stand on defense. Cass dug in defensively, giving up just one more point the rest of the game, took the lead in the final minute and made it stick in a 51-49 victory at Maconaquah.
“I didn’t know what was going to happen late, we just had to get a big stop,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said.
The Kings (9-5) came up with a series of big stops in the final two minutes after tying the game at 48-all on a Gabe Eurit baseline drive. The Kings then went ahead when Tyson Johnson hit a jumper out of a perimeter weave play with :39 left.
“That’s what we’ve been talking [about] all week,” Kyle Johnson said. “We have a lot of things we want to focus on but defensively, I think that’s where we’ve got to hang our hats. I don’t think we have something that’s a true identity other than a blue-collar, play defense and take advantage of those opportunities when they give us.”
Cass was down 46-40 with 4:22 left in the game after Mac’s Hayden Maiben hit a 3-pointer. The Kings started their climb back with a two-man 3-point play. Easton Good hit a free throw with 4:13 left, missed the second and Austin Holt rebounded and scored in the paint to trim the lead to 46-43.
Mac’s Brayden Betzner hit a bucket on a drive to push the lead back out to five at 48-43, but Cass responded with a 3-pointer by Holt and Eurit’s baseline drive to tie the game with 2:53 left. The teams went scoreless for the next two minutes as Cass forced two missed shots, then took the lead on Tyson Johnson’s jumper with :39 left.
Maconaquah’s Sam Bourne hit one of two free throws with :22 left, Good hit one of two free throws for Cass with 0:05 left, and the Kings forced a turnover on Mac’s final possession to seal the win.
“If we’re talking about just the last couple minutes there, our execution on offense [hurt us] — a couple turnovers, a couple not high-percentage shots,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “We work on that stuff and we know better than to settle for some of those shots that we settled for. Out of the last seven possessions, we score one point.”
The Braves coach thought another key stretch was when his squad was up 46-40 and let Cass catch up quickly.
“The thing that probably sticks out to me is I felt like we gave them a couple easy scores there,” Tim Maiben said.
Cass never trailed in the first half. The score was tied at 2-all and 4-all, then the Kings took the lead and kept it through halftime. Cass got good looks offensively, but didn’t hit at a high clip in the opening 16 minutes and led by just four points at halftime. Cass was up 22-15 late in the second quarter but Hayden Maiben got a good look at a half-court heave at the buzzer and banked in a 3-pointer to trim the lead to 22-18.
The teams traded the lead five times in the third quarter and Mac (4-9) finished the frame up 36-33.
“When they made their rally, we didn’t get flustered, we just continued the course and understood we were good enough to finish it,” Kyle Johnson said.
There was just one lead change in the fourth quarter, the last one that put the Kings ahead to stay.
The Cass coach praised Eurit and Holt for big contributions, not just for co-leading the team at 13 points each, but playing with grit defensively and on the glass. Tyson Johnson and Good scored eight each. Chambers grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, Holt eight and Good six.
Hayden Maiben scored a game-high 20 points for Mac, Bourne scored nine, and Kelly and Betzner seven each. Bourne took nine rebounds.
