WALTON — Defensive pressure proved to be the staple of a 47-42 win in favor of the Lewis Cass boys basketball team Friday night when it hosted Maconaquah.
Cass coach Kyle Johnson prepared his team all week with the expectation that the Braves were going to be a tough test.
“That was a very good team we just played,” said Johnson, “We knew they were going to come out and they’re just such great shooters and great athletes and we knew they’d have a run and we had to slowly but surely try to grind.”
Maconaquah opened the game with the offensive edge after a 3-pointer from Brayden Betzner, a bucket that helped the Braves take a one-point lead after one quarter.
Betzner finished with a game-high 17 points while converting on five 3s on the night.
Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben believed that the Kings’ presence on the glass was an area that his team couldn’t overcome.
“We knew Cass was a big, strong team. We were going to be challenged in terms of rebounds and possessions. That was an emphasis but we didn’t do a great job on the boards compared to what I think we could have,” he said.
Cass used a 6-0 run to end the first half with a bucket in the paint and a jump shot from Tristin Miller followed by a pull-up from Luke Chambers. The Kings’ run gave them a 10-point lead going into halftime.
Tyson Good led the Kings with 11 points while Luke Chambers tallied 10.
It was all Braves in the third quarter, outscoring the Kings 16-9 fueled by a 9-0 opening run. That was compiled in part by a shot from distance from Feenix Kile along with an and-one play by Kile on the ensuing possession.
Defensively, Maconquah held Cass scoreless until the four-minute mark in the quarter.
Despite the hot start on part of the Braves, coach Johnson credited his son, senior guard Tyson Johnson, for the way he held Maconquah leading scorer Hayden Maiben to just six points, roughly 10 below his average.
“We played 10 guys and I think everybody contributed in their own way. Tyson Johnson did a heck of a job on Maiben, he’s leading their team in scoring. You won’t see that in the stats,” said Johnson.
Cass used a 7-0 run midway through the fourth to pull away from Maconaquah off of a 3 from Robert Fitch III followed by a putback and lay in from Good and Chambers.
Clutch shooting from the free-throw line on account of Cass (8 of 12 from the line) iced the game for the Kings as they won their ninth game of the season.
With the loss, the Braves fell to 7-6 and losing three of their last four but will look to rebound tonight when they host Whitko at home.
Cass will travel to Kokomo tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.