WINAMAC — The Lewis Cass Kings were in command almost the entire way against Rochester in a 74-40 win on Tuesday in the first game of the Class 2A Winamac Sectional.
The Kings’ size and athleticism was too much for the Zebras (9-13) as the Kings (12-11) avenged a loss from last year’s sectional championship game.
“I was pretty pleased with our defensive effort. That’s the one that’s going to stand out to me,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “Holding anybody to 40 points is good. I think that was the difference. It was nice to see the ball go in the basket. When those two things are going together, it looks pretty good. I refuse to give myself any credit. The kids really bought in to what we were doing and just bought into our preparation. It was just good to see an all-around game offensively and defensively and it was just a fun way to start the sectional.”
The Kings’ offense was firing all cylinders with crisp passing and ball movement that led to a lot of assists and point-blank shots at the basket.
Tristin Miller led the Kings with 21 points. Luke Chambers scored 16. Tyson Good had 15 which included a reverse one-handed slam dunk in the second half.
Keaton Lewellen gave the Kings a lift off the bench with eight points. LJ Hillis also scored eight. Robert Fitch added six.
“I’m really excited about that first-half effort from Keaton Lewellen,” Johnson said. “His energy was incredible, had some big baskets, I was really proud of Keaton Lewellen.”
Cass led 17-5 after one, 36-20 at halftime and 60-34 after three.
Tarick McGlothin had 12 points and Luke Hunting added nine to lead the Zebras, who have just one senior on the roster.
The Kings face North Newton (10-11) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game.
Johnson said his team will need to come out sharp and focused again to advance. The Kings are seeking their first sectional title since 2014.
“They are an up-and-coming team and they’re going to be quite a challenge. I think they’re kind of a hidden secret there on the west side of Indiana so we’ve got to really prepare,” Johnson said.
