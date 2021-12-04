Cass boys claim county title
LOGANSPORT — Cass reclaimed the Cass County Tournament title with a dominant win over Pioneer at the Berry Bowl.
Tyson Good scored 30 points for the second straight game and was named tournament MVP for the Kings (3-1). LJ Hillis had 11 points. Robert Fitch scored seven. Luke Chambers added three points and 11 rebounds.
The Panthers (1-1) were coming off their first win over Logansport in 40 years but were no match for the Kings’ size and athleticism.
Cass led 8-6 after one, 26-15 at halftime and 46-24 after three.
Carroll boys blast Frontier
CHALMERS – Carroll’s boys basketball team thumped Frontier Friday night 76-41 to move to 3-0 on the season. It was Frontier’s season opener.
Chris Huerta hit nine buckets for the Cougars and led Carroll with 18 points. Owen Duff and Austin Kuns scored 16 each and Jake Skinner added a dozen.
The Cougars put the game to bed early opening up a 23-9 lead after a quarter and a 46-20 lead by the half. Carroll was comfortably up 62-32 after three quarters.
Next for Carroll is a home date with West Central tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.