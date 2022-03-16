The opponents standing between Kokomo and Carroll and Indianapolis have some eerie similarities.
For starters, Chesterton and Central Noble are led by Mr. Basketball candidates. Travis Grayson averages 19 points and 6 assists per game for the Class 4A No. 1-ranked Trojans of Chesterton, who are the state’s last remaining unbeaten team. Wisconsin recruit Connor Essegian averages 26.9 and has scored 2,483 career points for the Class 2A No. 3 Cougars of Central Noble. Essegian ranks No. 11 in career scoring in the state.
Another similarity: The teams have nearly identical offensive and defensive averages. The Trojans score 65.4 points per game and hold opponents to 43.8 for an average margin of 21.68, the third-best margin in the state. The Cougars score 65.2 and allow 43.2 for an average margin of 22, which ranks No. 2.
And one more similarity: Chesterton is 86-17 over Grayson’s four seasons and Central Noble is 88-17 over Essegian’s Cougar run.
Bottom line: Kokomo and Carroll have tough opponents standing between themselves and the State Finals.
Chesterton (28-0) and Kokomo (20-7) will clash in the Class 4A North Semistate at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Lafayette Jeff’s Crawley Center. Central Noble (27-2) and Carroll (24-1) will tangle in an all-Cougars battle in the Class 2A North Semistate at 4 p.m. Saturday at Elkhart’s North Side Gym.
In advance of those games, the Tribune caught up with Chesterton coach Marc Urban and Central Noble coach John Bodey on Tuesday to learn more about their respective teams.
CHESTERTON
After beating Lowell (67-16), Merrillville (56-41) and Portage (59-31) to win the Portage Sectional, Chesterton beat South Bend Adams (65-51) and Penn (59-48) to win the Michigan City Regional — the first regional title in Chesterton’s 98-year history.
“Our community right now is really buzzing and really behind us. It’s been fun,” Urban said.
Urban has built Chesterton into a winning program in his six seasons at the school. The Trojans had only three sectional titles before his arrival, the most recent in 1987. He ended the drought when he led the Trojans to a sectional title in his third season. The Trojans followed with an even rarer Duneland Conference title in his fourth season.
Urban has a record of 123-30; the .804 winning percentage ranks second in the state among active coaches, per johnharrell.net.
He is pragmatic about the undefeated season.
“I’ve said it before, I think we’re smart enough to understand that if we played the schedule that some of those Indy schools play, we probably wouldn’t be undefeated, but it is what it is,” he said. “I don’t think [being undefeated] has changed how our guys have gone about their business. I feel we try to keep it between the lines and worry about how we practice and how we prepare. I think it’s kind of what makes this group special, the outside stuff hasn’t bothered them at all.”
Urban credits his senior leaders, Grayson, a 5-foot-10 playmaker, and 6-4 forward Chris Mullen, for providing leadership. Mullen is a University of Indy football recruit.
“The rest of our guys, we just have a lot of guys who are fun to be around, that work really hard, that love basketball and love being a part of this team. I think that helps,” he said.
Grayson stirs the drink with his play.
“He has improved so much and grown so much from his freshman year to now. To see his growth from a skill level, from a leadership level, but also the way he goes about the game, has been really fun,” Urban said. “He’s been making the right decisions and right reads all year long and I think that’s what has made us good.
“The kid is a winner — he’s as tough as they come.”
Urban said the Trojans’ success starts on the defensive end.
“We pride ourselves on playing hard,” he said. “When we’re able to get a stop and we’re able to score, we’re able to set our defense and try to stay out of transition defense and I think that helps us. Our kids are pretty smart and execute within our system pretty well. We’ll obviously have our hands full Saturday with Kokomo.”
CENTRAL NOBLE
Central Noble has been building for this kind of tourney run throughout Essegian’s career.
“There’s been a lot of excitement around our program for the last three or four years. I feel like we’ve played really well [over that stretch], but our sectional has been really tough,” Bodey said. “Westview has been there on their home court and they’re traditionally really good. The last couple years, Churubusco has been really strong. We’ve been in that mix, just couldn’t find a way to get out of it.
“We finally found a way to get out of it. The community is really excited, the kids are really excited about the opportunities ahead of us.”
Central Noble beat Churubusco (71-55), Prairie Heights (65-40) and No. 2-ranked Eastside (50-36) to win the Westview Sectional. The Eastside game capped a season trilogy between the Northeast Corner Conference rivals with the Cougars winning two of the three.
From there, Central Noble took down Hammond Bishop Noll (80-61) and defending state champion and No. 4 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (58-53 in OT) to win the North Judson Regional — the Cougars’ second regional title and first since 2001.
Bodey said the regional final was a thriller.
“Both teams fought like crazy,” he said. “We got down early, but bounced back and ended up taking a one-point lead into halftime. The second half was very similar, back and forth, and I think we were down five with around a minute to go. The kids just would not give up. We’re down three and our center [Logan Gard] hit a 3-pointer with about 10 seconds to go to tie it up and send it to overtime. ... He’s hit two 3-pointers on the year and that was No. 2.”
Essegian was nothing short of brilliant in the regional. The 6-4 guard had 47 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals against Bishop Noll and 30 points, five rebounds and three assists against Blackhawk. Over the two games, he made 30 of 48 shots, including 12 of 23 from 3-land.
“Because of the way he does it, I think he’s the best shooter in the state,” Bodey said. “He’s not just a catch-and-shoot guy, he can drive it, he can shoot off screens or off the move, he has a mid-range game. He can shoot it in so many different ways. He also finds the open guy when he’s being doubled and he can defend. Just a kid who has worked his tail off to reach the levels he’s reached.”
Bodey said Essegian is complemented by Gard inside and by shooters like Ryan Schroeder, Conner Lemmon and Jack Andrews on the perimeter.
“They’re the reasons we haven’t faced a lot of junk defenses,” he said.
The Cougars have topped 80 points four times, with a high of 90 points. Defensively, their average of 43.2 ranks No. 24 in the state, regardless of class.
“Our defense is underrated because people look at us as an offensive team,” Bodey said. “We like playing a faster pace and that’s what makes our defensive numbers look even better. We don’t slow it down to get a low defensive average, we play a fast pace and still have a pretty good defensive average.”
