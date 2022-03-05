BUNKER HILL — Northwestern’s boys basketball team shot a sluggish 3 of 9 from the field in the opening quarter of Friday’s Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional semifinal with Benton Central.
The Bison pounced on the opportunity to go up early, leading 13-7 at the first stop and expanding that lead by closing out the first half on an 8-0 run for a 26-15 halftime lead.
That double-digit lead gave the Bison enough space to keep the Tigers at arms’ length the rest of the way as Northwestern got no closer than six points in the second half, falling 53-36.
Benton Central (15-10) will meet Peru (19-2), a 62-57 winner over the host Braves in Friday’s second semifinal, in tonight’s championship at 7:30 p.m.
The opening quarter was a telling sign as Northwestern (9-11) struggled from the field much of the night, finishing 13 of 38 (33%), while the Bison trended the other direction, shooting 18 of 33 (54%).
“You can’t come into a sectional game and shoot 33 percent and expect to win,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said. “That puts a lot of stress on your defense when you’re shooting that poorly.”
The Tigers were a cool 6 of 17 over the first 16 minutes while BC shot an efficient 10 of 20 during that span.
“We dug ourselves in a hole by not hitting shots early,” Gish said. “Then we had to do some different things defensively to extend and that really plays into their dribble-drive offense.”
Blake Buchanan had a hot hand early for BC, scoring 17 of his game-high 21 points in the first half. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers out of the gate to help put BC up 6-2, adding a third triple later in the period for an 11-7 lead. A goaltending call against the Tigers at the buzzer gave the Bison a six-point lead.
The teams traded baskets early in the second quarter with Caden Lechner’s hoop-and-harm off an offensive putback of an Eli Edwards miss getting Northwestern within 18-15 with 4:50 to play in the half.
The Tigers and Bison went through a scoreless stretch over the next two minutes. Then, out of a BC timeout, Buchanan scored, Brock Dawson drilled a 3, and Buchanan followed with his fourth 3 of the half to make it an 11-point game.
Out of the break, the Tigers were able to keep Buchanan in check, holding him to three field goal attempts the rest of the way, but BC saw other players step up and deliver. Jesse Stout scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half while Dawson scored eight of his 13 over that same stretch.
After Edwards got Northwestern within six, 32-24, with 1:41 showing in the third, Stout hit a triple at 1:15 that gave the Bison a 35-26 lead heading to the fourth.
“It goes back to what we want to get done defensively,” Gish said. “We dug ourselves that hole. And then you play into the hands of some of those other guys who really play downhill so we were able to take Buchanan away but then you give up some easy buckets to guys because now they’re able to play into their game.”
Northwestern clawed to within seven points, 42-35, with 2:48 to play when Mario Reed scored and was fouled, converting the 3-point play. But the Bison outscored the Tigers 11-1 from there to close the game and pull away.
“We go 2 for 11 from the 3-point line,” Gish said. “We need to hit a few of those. It came down to shooting. We gave up 53 points and I think it was a six or eight-point game there with three or four minutes to go. That’s a crucial point in time for us to put the ball in the basket and then kind of let the chips fall where they may. And we missed some shots and we gave up some offensive rebounds that we really needed to collect. That gave them second-chance opportunities and they capitalized on them.”
Edwards led Northwestern with 13 points and seven rebounds to close out a stellar high school career with the Tigers. He shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.
“He spent the last three years in our varsity program,” Gish said. “We haven’t had a lot of kids who are able to do that from their sophomore year. And he’s been a key part to what we do these three years. His work ethic, he never makes excuses, has those leadership qualities and then obviously his play on the court speaks for itself. Yeah, he’s going to be missed.”
Northwestern also loses Lechner, A’Marion Conyers and Callen Bennet to graduation.
“These four seniors, they leave a mark,” Gish said. “They’ve been such a big part of what we want to get done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.