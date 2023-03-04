Western guard Patrick Hobson takes possession of the ball from Twin Lakes’ Gavin Businger during the Frankfort Sectional’s opening semifinal Friday, March 3, 2023, at Case Arena. The Indians upset the Panthers, 45-43.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Cold shooting sinks Panthers in semifinal
Western ends 13-11 after loss to Twin Lakes
KEN THOMPSON
For the Kokomo Tribune
FRANKFORT — Western’s pursuit of the Class 3A Frankfort Sectional championship came down to a well-executed final play Friday night.
Patrick Hobson got the shot the Panthers wanted, a wide-open 3-pointer in the right corner. For a teasing moment, the ball spun inside the cylinder. When it twirled back out as the buzzer sounded, Twin Lakes escaped with a 45-43 upset.
“We got a great look,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “It did everything but go in.”
The dramatic ending capped a wild final 80 seconds. Ian Thurston’s 3-pointer gave Western a 42-41 lead.
Twin Lakes leading scorer Jamison Ousley put his team ahead for good, driving inside for the basket and drawing a foul with 34.1 seconds to go. But Ousley missed the free throw to keep it a one-point game.
After Western missed a one-and-bonus free throw situation, Ousley got a second chance at the free throw line with 29 seconds remaining. This time, the junior made both free throws to extend Twin Lakes’ lead to 45-42.
Western sophomore Hudson Biggs drove to the basket and drew a foul, just missing a chance at a game-tying three-point play. Biggs made the first free throw but was long on his second attempt. Teammate Mitchell Dean outfought two Twin Lakes players to control the ball long enough for a held ball call. The possession arrow gave Western one more chance.
Biggs did not miss the second free throw intentionally, Lewis said.
“No, we wanted to make two,” Lewis said. “There were still seven seconds left. We thought we could make two and still have time to set up a press and get a quick trap. The possession arrow was ours. We thought we had a chance for a jump ball and get the ball back.”
After two timeouts, one by each team, Western got the last chance it fought to earn.
“I’m proud of our kids for their perseverance, to fight back after a rough first half,” Lewis said. “We had opportunities down the stretch. We couldn’t find a way to get it done. That’s a credit to Twin Lakes. They shot the ball spectacularly [Friday]. We couldn’t throw it in the ocean. I think we were 6 of 27 from 3.”
The Panthers were 4 of 20 behind the 3-point line during the first three quarters, settling for jump shots while Twin Lakes usually surrounded Dean with two or three defenders.
The 6-foot-8 senior only attempted four field goals, and half of his 12 points came from the free throw line.
“They threw bodies at him and really made it difficult for him to have any room to operate,” Lewis said. ‘We needed to knock some shots down to stretch that zone out. Unfortunately, we got some great looks that just didn’t go in. That’s basketball.”
There were four ties and three lead changes in the first half, with Twin Lakes leading by as many as seven points. Western led just twice in the first half and went more than 12 minutes without the lead until going up 30-28 midway through the third quarter on a pair of free throws from Thurston.
Western turned up the defensive intensity to start the second half, and Twin Lakes missed its first seven shots. Gavin Businger and Cooper Pell snapped the field goal drought, with Pell’s bucket giving Twin Lakes a 32-30 edge going into the fourth quarter.
“We stayed within striking distance and we took the lead in the third quarter,” Lewis said. “We tried to pick up the pressure defensively to score another way. I thought that helped us in the second half.”
Thurston had a team-high 14 points for Western, which finished 13-11. Dean and Biggs each grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
Ousley scored nine of his game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter for Twin Lakes (9-13), which avenged a 57-28 loss to Western in the season’s opening week. The Indians take on Hoosier Conference champion Rensselaer for the sectional title tonight.
“I’m super proud of our kids’ resilience, how hard they played, how selfless they were as teammates,” Lewis said. “Twin Lakes just played a little bit better than us tonight.”
