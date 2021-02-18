Eastern’s Levi Mavrick drives to the basket as Taylor’s Makhi McGee defends in Hoosier Heartland Conference action Wednesday at Center Court. Mavrick scored a game-high 19 points to help the Comets beat the Titans 69-52.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Comets beat Titans; Braves, Blue Devils also win
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Correction: This article in its original form misidentified Tipton's Hoosier Conference crossover game Friday. Tipton hosts the seventh-place game. It has been corrected in this version.
Eastern’s boys basketball team handled Taylor 69-52 Wednesday night at Center Court in a key Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
The Comets (10-7 overall) improved to 4-1 in the conference with games remaining against Clinton Central, Carroll and Sheridan. Carroll leads the conference at 6-0 and Eastern is alone in second.
“We have a long ways to go,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “You always want to be in position so you can play for a championship. Conference championship, we want to keep that in the forefront of our minds, but at the same time, we want to be able to get to the championship game of our sectional as well. We just have to keep improving every day and keep everyone on the same page.”
Taylor's Nathan Keene, left, and Eastern's Trever Crabtree go after a loose ball during the teams' game Wednesday at Center Court.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Evan Monize puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Drew Monize takes the ball down the court.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Cayden Calloway looks to push through Taylor's defense to the basket.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Levi Mavrick looks for a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Ryley Gilbert shoots.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Josh Bowman throws a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jaylen Harris shoots.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Levi Mavrick tosses a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Evan Monize shoots.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Cayden Calloway puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Brayden Richmond takes the ball down the court.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jaylen Harris shoots.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Brayden Richmond knocks the ball out of the hands to Taylor's Quinten Tucker.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Titans (10-10) dropped to 5-2 and third place in the HHC. They conclude conference play Friday at Carroll.
Eastern scored the game’s first seven points and kept the lead the rest of the way. The Titans remained close until the Comets rattled off a 13-3 run over the final 4:40 of the third quarter to build a 47-32 lead.
“We knew we needed to get on top of them early,” Springer said. “They’ve been playing really well — been in a lot of games against some good teams and won some good games.”
Taylor had won six of its last seven games entering Wednesday.
Eastern showed terrific offensive balance in the victory. Levi Mavrick scored 19 points, Callum Brand came off the bench to score 17 points, Evan Monize had 16 and Brayden Richmond had 15. Mavrick drilled five 3-pointers, Richmond hit three triples and Brand also connected from deep.
“I felt like our kids played really well together. We found the open man and took advantage of some mismatches that we had. It was just a really good team effort both offensively and defensively,” Springer said.
Eastern led 16-8 after the opening quarter. Taylor had a strong second quarter, but Brand’s play kept the Comets in front. The 6-foot-4 forward from Scotland scored 11 points in the quarter. He connected on his first five shots.
“Callum is a kid who can play. He has a lot of experience,” Springer said. “He’s trying to figure out everything being from Scotland, but when he doesn’t try to do too much, he does a really a good job for us. He’s a good kid. I’ve been on him a little bit and he’s responded and stayed positive through it all. You have to appreciate a kid who perseveres and shows resilience.”
Mavrick and Richmond hit two 3-pointers apiece in the third quarter. Three of those triples came during the 13-3 run that turned a 34-29 lead into a 47-32 lead.
Mavrick drilled two more 3-pointers in the opening 75 seconds of the final quarter and the Comets had a 53-36 lead. Taylor rallied to within 10, 57-47 with 4:00 remaining, but Brand scored inside and followed with a steal and assist to Mavrick for a score to end the Titans’ threat.
Ryley Gilbert and Jaylen Harris led the Titans with 14 points apiece.
Eastern finished with a decisive 35-24 rebounding advantage. Evan Monize had nine boards, including six offensive, Richmond had eight boards and Drew Monize had seven.
MAC 88, NORTHFIELD 54
Brayden Betzner poured in 28 points to lead visiting Maconaquah’s 88-point explosion against Northfield in Three Rivers Conference play. The Braves scored at least 18 points in all four quarters.
The Braves (10-8, 4-2 TRC) backed Betzner with balance. Hayden Maiben scored 14 points, Feenix Kile had 13, Bauer Maple had nine and Nolan Kelly and Elijah Alvarado had six each. Kelly dished eight assists and Maiben had six helpers.
“Despite not practicing the past two days, we had one of our better shooting nights,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “We had a goal to win each quarter, and I am proud that we won all four quarters, showing we were focused.”
TIPTON 48, OAK HILL 43
The Blue Devils beat the visiting Golden Eagles to snap a five-game losing streak.
Nolan Swan led Tipton (7-12) with 11 points. Mylan Swan had nine points and Nate Powell and Jayce Edwards had seven apiece. Powell grabbed eight rebounds and Mylan Swan took seven boards.
The Blue Devils led at all four stops including 13-7 after the first quarter, 26-15 at halftime and 40-28 after the third quarter.
Tipton hosts the Hoosier Conference’s seventh-place game Friday. The opponent is not yet determined.
