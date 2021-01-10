CONVERSE — Both sides started flat in Eastern’s boys basketball game at Oak Hill on Saturday. By the end of the night, though, it had turned into a barn-burner.
Evan Monize gave Eastern its first lead of the game when he scored off an Oak Hill turnover with :49.8 remaining to put the Comets up 40-39. The Eagles came up empty on their next two possessions and Levi Mavrick hit the front end of a one-and-bonus to make it 41-39 with :4.7 to play. Mavrick missed the second attempt and Oak Hill rebounded and called for a timeout with :4.2 left.
After an Eastern timeout and another Oak Hill timeout, the Eagles’ Matthew Strange ended up with the ball at midcourt. He dribbled into traffic and appeared to lose his footing in the lane as time expired. However, a foul was called on the play and Strange hit the first free throw and then connected on the bonus shot to send the game into overtime at 41-all.
In the extra session, Oak Hill never trailed, its biggest lead coming at 47-43 with :45 to play. Mavrick drilled a 3-pointer with :24 showing to make it a one-point game, 47-46. The Eagles’ Landon Biegel, who finished with game highs of 19 points and 14 rebounds, hit two free throws with :14.6 showing to make it 49-46. With time winding down, Mavrick got off a 3-point attempt under heavy pressure, but it fell short and the Eagles escaped with the 49-46 win.
“That was a heck of a basketball game,” said Eastern coach Mike Springer, who was back courtside with the Comets after missing the past four games with COVID-19. “Both teams were out there playing hard. They were aggressive. There were bodies flying. There was some good shooting at times. I don’t know if there were a lot of bad shots by either team. It was just a good old fashioned basketball game on a Saturday night in Converse, Indiana.”
Tied at 7-all after one quarter and knotted at 17 at the half, the Golden Eagles looked to be slowly pulling away with a 29-25 lead at the end of the third quarter that expanded into their biggest lead at seven points, 32-25, with 5:19 remaining.
But the Comets didn’t fold, chipping away over the next 4:30. After opening the quarter 0 of 5, Eastern (3-4) caught fire. Brayden Richmond, who finished with 17 points to lead the Comets, scored eight of those during that crucial 15-7 stretch, hitting a pair of 3-pointers sandwiched around a Mavrick triple along with another basket. Callum Brand hit a reverse layup with 1:15 remaining to make it a one-point game at 39-38 ahead of Monize’s go-ahead basket.
“I’m just really proud of our kids, the way they competed,” Springer said. “That’s probably the biggest takeaway from this. They were playing as a team, they were moving the ball, they were helping each other, they were switching and talking to each other. It was a good team basketball game and I thought we could have been ahead at the end of regulation.”
Mavrick finished with 12 points for Eastern as he and Richmond combined to hit three triples apiece. Evan Monize added eight points and 14 rebounds on a night where he was double teamed throughout.
“They’re a tough defend in that they’ve got some kids who can really hit the 3,” Oak Hill coach Kevin Renbarger said. “Mavrick can really stroke it, but then they’ve got [Evan] Monize who does enough inside that you’ve got to honor his post presence. We wanted to take away the 3 and make them hit tough 2s.
“We let them get loose in the fourth quarter which allowed them to come back a little bit. We’re just kind of fortunate to be on the winning end [Saturday].”
Neither team could find its groove early as Oak Hill (7-4) missed its first seven shots of the game and Eastern missed its first four. The Eagles finally found the scoreboard when Biegel connected from deep with 3:13 to play in the opening period. The Comets’ first score came on an Evan Monize hoop with 1:21 showing.
