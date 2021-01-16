GREENTOWN — Eastern’s boys basketball team scored a convincing Hoosier Heartland Conference win over Delphi Friday night, knocking down 12 3-pointers in the game and outscoring the visiting Oracles 26-8 in a decisive third quarter and running away with a 68-42 win.
Just as impressive as the victory was that the Comets did it without their top scorer.
With post Evan Monize scratched from the lineup with an ankle injury, Eastern scorched the nets from deep, knocking down 12 of 21 3-pointers.
“We found the open man, moved the ball really well,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “Without Evan inside, we thought we’d be in some trouble, but Callum [Brand] comes up with 16 points. But we did a really good job of finding the open man and we hit shots that we hit in practice.”
Brand filled in for the absent Monize in the post nicely, leading four Comets that finished in double figures with several of his points coming on reverse layups and off feeds in the paint. He also collected a team-best seven rebounds.
Five different Comets found success from deep in the balanced scoring effort. Levi Mavrick netted 15 points, connecting on 3 of 6 3-point attempts. Drew Monize was 4 of 6 from deep and finished with 14 points. And Cayden Calloway netted 13 points on a perfect 5 of 5 from the field, drilling all three of his 3-point attempts in the second quarter to help Eastern to a 30-22 halftime advantage.
Brand and Brayden Richmond also connected from beyond the arc for the Comets (4-4 overall, 2-0 HHC), who snapped a three-game losing streak while remaining perfect in conference play.
“We had played good at Owen Valley, we played well at Oak Hill, and we battled University well,” Springer said of the three losses. “I think those games are paying off for us right now. We’ve just got to continue to play both ends of the floor.”
The Comets finished 27 of 47 overall from the field (57%) while holding Delphi to 13 of 46 (28%). Springer noted Richmond’s play on defense as big for the Comets as he held the Oracles’ top threat, Luke Smock, to just five total shots. Smock finished with seven points, five of those coming late in the fourth quarter after Richmond had fouled out.
“Brayden Richmond did an outstanding job defensively on their top player all night. He’s usually one of our top scorers but he gave up his scoring and just played a heck of a game defensively.”
Eastern led 14-12 lead at the first stop and hit three straight 3-pointers to open the second quarter and go up 23-12. Delphi (2-6, 1-4 HHC) was never closer than five points the rest of the way as Eastern landed the knockout blow with six triples in the third quarter, hitting 10 of 13 shots overall in the frame to go up 56-30 by the end of the frame.
