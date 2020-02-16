GREENTOWN – Eastern’s boys basketball squad edged Taylor 49-45 Saturday night in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
The game started with an Eastern 3 from Brayden Richmond, which signaled a good night for the junior guard. The Comets came out shooting well, scoring all 12 of their first-quarter points from behind the three-point line.
Taylor’s offensive strategy in the first was to play inside out, as the Titans scored all nine of their first-period points in the paint. Taylor’s senior Toric Spires, who averages 14 points per game, scored four in the opening quarter.
Eastern led 12-9 after the first frame.
“We made some adjustments to our zone offense to get them a little more spread out and we were able to play from the inside out and got good looks,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said.
The roles reversed in the second quarter as Taylor opened with two made baskets from beyond the arc from junior Ty’mon Davis. The Titans added three more 3-point shots before the end of the quarter courtesy of Spires and juniors Ryley Gilbert and Nathan Keene.
Eastern’s Evan Monize added seven points to the Comets’ score in the third, as Eastern scored all its second-period points from inside the paint or from the free-throw line.
Monize ended the quarter with a shot from under the basket, but Taylor had the advantage at halftime, 27-24.
Eastern opened the third quarter with a 12-2 run to take a seven-point lead, 36-29, forcing Taylor to take a timeout with just under three minutes to play in the third.
“I thought the key to the game was the beginning of the second half,” said Taylor head coach Dennis Bentzler. “They got so many 50/50 balls in the first three or four minutes. They just out played us. They got the lead and we had to fight back. I thought we quit attacking in the middle of the second quarter. We quit attacking the basket, and when we did get there, we missed some easy layups.”
Taylor responded with two made from the free throw line, a layup, and another three from Davis to cut the lead back to two. Eastern had a 38-36 advantage going into the final quarter.
Taylor opened the final period with two made free throws from Spires to tie the game at 38. Two 3-point baskets from Eastern’s Levi Mavrick and Richmond extended the Comets’ lead to four midway through the quarter.
The teams traded baskets throughout the final few minutes, but a Taylor turnover with 42 seconds left led to two made free throws from Monize, which put the Comets up 49-45 with 23.1 seconds left to play and neither squad scored again.
“I felt like defensively we did a good job the second half,” Springer said. “I felt like they wore down some, Taylor did, in the second half and our kids were plaing extremely hard. We hit some big 3s in the second half. Levi Mavrick had two 3s in the second half, [Ethan] Wilcox had one and Richmond had one in the second half. We knew it was going to be a dogfight because they have good players and we’re not a real explosive team but we played well defensively.
“It was really a good team effort. I felt like our kids played well defensively and that’s what got us the W because they had 18 [points] in the second half and that was a difference-maker.”
That defense took a toll on Taylor’s hopes.
“I thought defensively our two-three match-up zone was fantastic,” said Bentzler. “I thought we rebounded the ball well, but offensively I think we were just out of sync. A lot of that has to do with them. They are a good defensive team.”
Richmond finished with a career-high 14 points to lead Eastern (9-10, 4-3 HHC), Wilcox had 13 and Monize 13. Richmond hit four of Eastern’s eight triples, and Wilcox and Mavrick hit two each.
Spires led the Titans (1-14, 1-5 HHC) with 18 points.
“I think that’s the best Toric Spires has played all year,” said Bentzler. “I thought he played much better [Saturday] night. He was looking to go inside and looking to post up. He rebounded the basketball, and that’s what he can give us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.