GREENTOWN — Hot starts and strong finishes usually translate to good things.
That was certainly the case for Eastern’s boys basketball team in its Hoosier Heartland Conference opener with Tri-Central Friday night.
The host Comets hit five of their first six shots on the way to shooting 57% in the first quarter while knocking down five 3-pointers over the first eight minutes. After the Trojans strung together a strong second frame and led by 10 points midway through the third quarter, Eastern wore TC down over the final 12 minutes, outscoring them 33-15 during the stretch for a 67-59 win.
“Our kids were ready to go,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said of the hot-shooting start, which saw the Comets go 8 of 14 in the first quarter including 5 of 8 from downtown. “We’ve worked on shooting a lot of 3s but also note that we’ve got a really good post scorer.”
That post, Evan Monize, finished with his second double-double in as many games, pacing the Comets (2-0, 1-0 HHC) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. After a fairly quiet five-point first half, Monize came up big in the second half with 15 points to help key the Comets’ strong finish.
“The great thing is he’s so patient,” Springer said. “He wants the ball but he also knows that we’ve got guys that can make some 3s. I think [Friday] we got off to such a quick start with the 3s that we were kind of living and dying by them.”
Four different Comets connected from deep early on. Callum Brand was on fire out of the gate, hitting two treys as he scored Eastern’s first eight points. Brayden Richmond, Trever Crabtree and Levi Mavrick all followed with shots from deep. Following that early flurry, the Comets were 5 of 16 beyond the arc the rest of the way.
“We still hit some in the second half but we sent the ball inside a lot more in the second half,” Springer said. “We knew we needed to do that. We finally got them spread out so that Evan could catch the ball in the lane a bit one on one. That was important down the stretch.”
So was trying to wear down the Trojans, who were playing in their first game of the season. TC saw four players finish in double figures. Jake Chapman was hot for the Trojans early, scoring 12 of his 16 points in the first half as TC outscored Eastern 17-10 in the second quarter to turn a 21-16 first-quarter deficit into a 33-31 lead at the break. Mason Pickens, who finished with 10 points and 10 boards, scored eight in the first half, his final points coming at the start of the third quarter.
Conner Hindman, who finished with 15 points, netted six straight points to cap an 11-0 run that put TC up 44-34 with just over 4:00 to play in the third quarter. And Caden Leininger, who finished with 10 points, drilled a 3-pointer to start that run.
But after the surge to a double-digit lead, TC started losing steam and Eastern pounced, shaving the Trojans’ lead to a point in a hurry with a 9-0 run and trailing just 51-50 at the end of the third quarter.
Brayden Richmond netted eight of his 13 points in the frame for the Comets, including a pair of triples, to key the run.
“Physical conditioning is a problem for a lot of schools,” TC coach Bill Bowen said. “But I thought we were really sharp coming out, most of the game we played really well, got up 10 and then we just lost focus or something. We gave up six points just like that. They just got back into it so quick.
“They were a little energized with their run and I think we were really tired, which is no excuse, but when you’re tired your mental focus, your mental concentration isn’t as good. We didn’t get the corner covered a couple of times and gave them some really good looks.”
Levi Mavrick and Karson Stiner added eight points each for Eastern, which looked winded in its delayed season opener with Eastbrook last week much like the Trojans did Friday.
“It’s Dec. 11 and we’ve practiced 13 times total,” Bowen said. “It was an awesome feeling for our kids to get out on the floor and compete. The result is not what you want, but I think there are a lot of positives that can be built off of.”
