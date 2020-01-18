DELPHI — Eastern’s boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker Friday night, falling 46-44 at Delphi. The loss dropped the Comets (7-6 overall) to 3-1 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference and out of a three-way tie for first place.
It was a close game all night, featuring seven ties and eight lead changes. Eastern enjoyed a 17-11 advantage early in the second quarter, the biggest lead for either team throughout the game. Delphi then scored the next seven for an 18-17 lead. Neither team led by more than four the rest of the way.
The Comets had a 44-42 lead and the ball when they called timeout with :59.6 to go in the game. Eastern quickly turned the ball over following the timeout and the Oracles’ Zach Townsend hit both ends of a 1-and-1 to tie the game at 44 with :49.2 left.
Eastern called another timeout with :34.3 remaining, then turned the ball over again. Peyton Roth his two more free throws for Delphi and the Oracles led 46-44 with just :16.1 left.
The Comets got two pretty good looks at game-winning 3-pointers, but both skidded off the rim.
“We changed from a 2-3 zone back to a 3-2 zone after their timeout and I think it confused them a little,” Delphi coach Brian McCammon said. “We gave our kids on the top of the zone the green light to go for the ball. We were lucky and got some turnovers and made some free throws down the stretch.”
Eastern had a cold shooting night, finding the net on just 15 of 43 field-goal attempts (35%). The Comets hit 6 of 19 shots from 3-point range and only attempted six free throws, hitting four.
Townsend and Jordan Roth led all scorers with 15 points for 5-7 Delphi. Peyton Roth scored 10. The Oracles improved to 3-2 in HHC play.
The Comets were led by Matt Arcari with 14 points. Evan Monize contributed 10 points and a game-high seven rebounds. Ethan Wilcox had seven points and four boards.
The Comets face another conference opponent next Friday when they host co-leader Clinton Prairie.
Eastern hustled out of the building due to dangerous weather, so coach Mike Springer was unavailable for comment.
