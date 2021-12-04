GREENTOWN — If Eastern’s boys basketball team is going to live or die by the 3-pointer, it certainly fell on the right side of that fence Friday night.
The Comets hit 10 triples, shooting 55% from deep. That, combined with a huge spark off the bench from senior Myer Miller, gave them enough of a cushion to hold off visiting Eastbrook’s late rally and hang on for a 60-55 win.
With 6:04 to play, Eastern (2-1) took its biggest lead of the game at 55-35 when Levi Mavrick hit a pair of free throws and the game looked well in hand. But the Panthers (1-1) controlled the final six minutes, outscoring the Comets 20-5 the rest of the way, including an 11-0 run to finish the game.
Eastbrook made it a five-point game on a pair of Jaxson VanBelkum free throws with :09 showing and then corralled an errant pass on the inbounds downcourt, but couldn’t manage more than one missed shot before time expired.
“It doesn’t matter who you are, when teams start coming after you late in the game like that — and they got some calls, they got some rolls and some steals — it’s always going to be a crazy ending,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “But I was proud of our kids’ toughness. Even when it got a little crazy there at the end they still had their heads up and they were still fighting.
“And obviously when you make 10 3s in a game, that helps you a lot, too.”
Mavrick had a big night for the Comets, finishing with a game-high 25 points. He set the stage for a shooting barrage early, netting three straight triples to open up a 9-2 Comet lead out of the gate.
When Mavrick cooled down late in the first quarter, Corbin Snyder added a triple for a 12-9 Comet lead at the first stop.
For the game, Mavrick was 5 of 9 from deep. Snyder hit a pair of triples and Cayden Calloway hit 3 of 4 from 3-land as the Comets shot 10 of 18 beyond the arc.
“I’ll take that any day,” Springer said. “Our kids shoot a lot of them. They work at them and that pays off.”
The Panthers, on the other hand, shot 4 of 15 from deep.
“Eastbrook, last game [against Northfield] was 8 of 12,” Springer said. We “knew we had to defend their 3-point shooters. We wanted to be in their face every catch.”
Eastern did a good job of keeping the Panthers’ scoring threat VanBelkum in check over the middle two quarters. He finished with a team-high 22 points, with 10 of those coming in the final frame to fuel the Panthers’ comeback surge.
Miller finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds for Eastern, four of his boards coming on the offensive glass.
After Gage Engle knotted the score for the only time at 14-all, Miller’s putback off his own miss started an 11-1 Eastern run that put the Comets up 25-15 with :45 to play in the half.
The Panthers cut it to 25-18 with :16 showing. Miller netted a pair of free throws just before the half to give the Comets a 27-18 halftime advantage.
Miller was just getting started. He scored nine points in the third quarter on 4-of-4 shooting, netting seven straight over the final two minutes to turn Eastern’s 40-31 advantage into a comfortable 47-31 lead. Calloway swished a trey from 24-feet away as time expired to cap the 10-0 run and give the Comets a commanding 50-31 lead.
“Myer came in and made a great effort,” Springer said. “He’s a kid that’s just really bouncy and active. He got his hands on lots of balls. He’s a worker. You’ve got kids like that, you can put your head down at night and go to sleep knowing that they’re going to give you everything they’ve got every day in practice and every day in a game.”
Calloway finished with 11 points. Snyder scored seven points. The sophomore drew the start in place of Trever Crabtree who was out sick.
“We’re learning and we’re growing,” Springer added. “[Friday] we were without one of our starting guards [in Crabtree]. Him being out made it hard. But Corbin’s a competitive kid.”
Austin Roberts grabbed eight boards for Eastern, which won the battle of the boards 35-30.
