Eastern’s Evan Monize leaps to catch a pass against Maconaquah Tuesday night in Greentown. Monize scored a game-high 16 points in Eastern’s 63-49 victory.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Comets surge past Braves
JOSH ROLLER | Kokomo Tribune
GREENTOWN – Following three-straight losses in the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament last month, Eastern’s boys basketball team returned to its winning ways as the Comets defeated the Maconaquah Braves at home, 63-49.
Offensively, the Comets (6-4) were slow in the first quarter of play and turned the ball over five times, yet, only trailed 15-13. Maconaquah (3-6) had quick ball movement and found open shooters but only made six baskets compared to Eastern’s five.
1-7-20 Eastern vs Maconaquah boys basketball Eastern’s starters cheer for the non-starters in the last 30 seconds of the game. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-7-20 Eastern vs Maconaquah boys basketball Mac’s Hayden Maiben puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-7-20 Eastern vs Maconaquah boys basketball Mac’s Feenix Kile shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-7-20 Eastern vs Maconaquah boys basketball Eastern’s Austin Roberts puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-7-20 Eastern vs Maconaquah boys basketball Mac’s Kolson Silcox and Eastern’s Evan Monize go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-7-20 Eastern vs Maconaquah boys basketball Eastern’s Karson West tosses a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-7-20 Eastern vs Maconaquah boys basketball Eastern’s Levi Mavrick puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-7-20 Eastern vs Maconaquah boys basketball Mac’s Sam Bourne puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-7-20 Eastern vs Maconaquah boys basketball Eastern’s Ethan Wilcox puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-7-20 Eastern vs Maconaquah boys basketball Eastern’s Ethan Wilcox looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-7-20 Eastern vs Maconaquah boys basketball Eastern’s Levi Mavrick puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-7-20 Eastern vs Maconaquah boys basketball Mac’s Kolson Silcox puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-7-20 Eastern vs Maconaquah boys basketball Mac’s Nate Harding looks to get around Eastern’s Matt Arcari. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-7-20 Eastern vs Maconaquah boys basketball Mac’s Brayden Betzner looks to get around Eastern’s Matt Arcari. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-7-20 Eastern vs Maconaquah boys basketball Mac’s Nolan Kelly puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The wheels started to slowly come off the rails for Maconaquah in the second quarter. They turned the ball over six times and took only six shots in the entire quarter.
“We need to be 100 percent on our passes,” said Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben. “I feel like a lot of our passes looked careless or [not] 100 percent on [target]. Eastern was definitely getting more possessions than we were because they weren’t turning the ball over as much and they were getting some offensive rebounds. That hurts when a team can get that many more possession than you.”
The Comets were able to shoot the ball eight more times than the Braves in the second quarter and netted three offensive rebounds, leading to additional chances to score. However, the Comets only led 26-24 at halftime.
The second half opened with nearly a back-and-forth scoring-fest by both teams. Eastern never relinquished the lead and utilized its range and post capabilities to end the third quarter with a 10-point lead, once again taking advantage of Maconaquah’s struggling offense.
“I think our kids got an idea of where [Maconaquah] was going to shot it from,” said Eastern coach Mike Springer. “We watched some tape, we talked about it in practice, but our kids finally figured out they were going to shoot it from the volleyball line [and] the out of bounds line.
“Our kids got up into their space on the screens. I felt like out ball pressure was much better in the second half. That was something we talked about at halftime.”
The Comets only turned the ball over five times to Maconaquah’s 11 in the second and third quarters. They also shot twice as many attempts, 26, and made 12. This difference was prevalent in the third quarter.
“The kids were playing with some energy … and we hit some shots,” said Springer. “It got the guys excited, and they saw it going in the basket, so they were playing hard [on defense].”
Eastern’s Matt Arcari and Ethan Wilcox scored eight and seven points respectively, combing for 15 of the Comets’ 21 third-quarter points — a quarter which saw Eastern lead by as many as 12.
Eastern’s Evan Monize led all scorers with 16 and had a game-high of 11 rebounds. Wilcox added 11 points for the Comets, and Arcari and Levi Mavrick each had 10.
Brayden Betzner and Hayden Maiben each scored 13 for the Braves.
“It was a good win, and our kids battled,” said Springer. “Our goal is to get better every time we come out. We were better [Tuesday] night than we were the last game and the game before that. We just got to keep getting better.”
