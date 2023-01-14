GREENTOWN — Hovering around 40 points offensively doesn’t often equal a winning formula on the high school basketball court.
Burt when you hold your opponent to just over 30, that certainly does help.
Eastern’s boys basketball team clamped down on Delphi on Friday night, limiting the Oracles to eight first half points on 3-of-22 shooting and 25% (12 of 48) for the game. The Comets got just enough offense to back the effort and pull out a 41-32 Hoosier Heartland Conference win.
Eastern has now won three games at home this season when scoring right at 40 points. The Comets won their season opener over Northfield 42-26 and also topped Southwood 39-34 on Dec. 10.
“Winning is so hard, and we’re happy to win any chance we can get,” Eastern coach Brad Lindsay said. “Austin Cowley, Delphi’s coach, does a really great job. We really scouted Delphi hard and where they were really strong, they’re offensively skilled and fast. That being said, I thought our defense was terrific. We had some lapses, but not a lot. And then we really rebounded hard. Defense and rebounding was the name of the game [Friday]. And we made enough plays offensively to win the game.”
Eastern improved to 8-3 overall and 4-0 in HHC play with games against the conference’s other undefeated squads, Taylor and Carroll, looming on the horizon.
Delphi (6-7, 1-4 HHC) never led, tying the game at 2-all before the Comets closed the first quarter with an 8-0 run to lead 10-2. Cayden Calloway scored four points during the run, Corbin Snyder added a hoop, and Owen Crabbe converted a midcourt steal into a basket to close the frame.
The Comets lead grew to 13 in the second quarter with seven straight points on a Calloway basket, Eli Edwards putback and Snyder triple to make it 19-6 with 1:59 showing on the way to a 21-8 halftime lead.
Snyder and Edwards cleaned up on the glass, particularly in the first half. Snyder finished with 13 rebounds (nine in the first half) and Edwards had 11 (seven in the first half). For the game, Eastern outrebounded Delphi 37-27.
“We felt our strength was inside,” Lindsay said. “For the first time all season, we had four guys play 32 minutes with our three big guys, Eli Edwards, Owen Crabbe and Corbin Snyder all playing 32 minutes. We felt like our defense was good and our size was our advantage and we were rebounding so well that we just rode it.
“The defensive rebounding was so special that got us that lead,” Lindsay added. “We just didn’t ever get it going offensively. We can do much better handling the ball and scoring the ball. That just was not something we did well.”
Eastern opened the second half with a nearly five-minute scoring drought, its first points of the half coming with 3:09 to play in the third quarter. Luckily, Delphi only scored once during that same stretch, and when the Comets finally found the scoreboard, they netted six straight points to take their largest lead, 27-10, with 1:44 to play in the period.
But Delphi began to claw back, scoring five straight to close the quarter down 27-15.
The Oracles outscored the Comets 13-7 to open the fourth quarter, getting within six, 34-28, with 3:35 showing. Eastern went 7 of 9 from the free throw line the rest of the way to seal the win, with Calloway netting 6 of 7 freebies during that span.
Calloway finished with a game-high 20 points. Crabbe scored nine and Snyder eight. Edwards netted four and added a block to his line.
The Comets double-digit halftime lead came in handy as they only converted 4 of 17 field goals in the second half while 11 of their 15 total turnovers during that same span.
“We really shot ourselves in the foot, multiple times so to speak, in the second half, with so many unnecessary turnovers,” Lindsay said. “We just had a lot of good shots that we did not make. We made it a lot harder than necessary.”
