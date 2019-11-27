WABASH — Eastern’s boys basketball squad passed its first test of the 2019-20 season on Tuesday.
The Comets bolted to a big lead at Northfield, withstood the host Norsemen’s frenzied fourth-quarter comeback, and held on for a 56-52 win as coach Mike Springer’s untested squad grew up in a hurry when faced with adversity down the stretch.
“I was proud of our kids’ effort,” Springer said. “We fought. We battled. And we were able to walk away with a ‘W’. We’ll get better from here.”
Eastern jumped to an 18-5 first-quarter lead, maintained the 13-point spread 31-18 at the half, and had upped its advantage to 42-27 at the third stop before watching a determined Norse squad quickly erase the deficit. Clayton Tomlinson’s 14 fourth-quarter points sparked a rally that got Northfield within 54-52 with :15.5 to play.
As Northfield heated up down the stretch, Eastern didn’t help its cause as it struggled mightily from the charity stripe, shooting 7 of 16 over the final 1:30 and just 17 of 30 for the game. Levi Mavrick was able to ice a pair of freebies with :14.4 showing that accounted for the four-point, 56-52 margin that was enough to eke out the victory.
“We missed some free throws and it obviously hurt,” Springer said. “We were about one out of every two it seemed down the stretch. They came at us strong, hard. They had some kids who hit some shots, some big shots. They hit some 3s and we just couldn’t convert the free throws and next thing you know it’s under 10 points and it should have been 15 still. But we’re going to get better at the free throw line.”
Eastern went up by double digits just over midway through the first quarter as Matt Arcari sparked the Comets with five quick points to open the game, Mavrick and Austin Roberts hit two free throws apiece, and Drew Monize sank a triple to give Eastern a 12-2 lead.
The Comets’ bench took over from there as Brayden Richmond and Cam Arcari netted Eastern’s final six points of the frame to spark a solid second unit.
“I really liked our intensity, and I really felt like the key to the game for us getting ahead and staying ahead was our bench,” Springer said. “I felt like they did some really good things for us. They did an excellent job in the first and third quarter.”
That balanced effort carried over into the scoring column, as eight of ten Comets who took the court scored.
Evan Monize finished with 12 points to lead the Comets. Ethan Wilcox, Eastern’s top returning scorer and playmaker, drew extra defensive attention from Northfield out of the gate and quietly worked his way to 11 points over the final three quarters after being held scoreless over the first eight minutes. He also added a team-best seven rebounds.
“I think our kids got some confidence,” Springer said. “They came in and just kept working. We’ve got a group of kids who work hard. Somebody might go after Ethan but we’ve got some other guys who can put the ball in the basket.”
Mavrick added nine points, while Drew Monize and Matt Arcari finished with seven apiece for the Comets.
Tomlinson led the Norse with a 26-point effort.
