VEEDERSBURG — Carroll’s boys basketball team held firm on Friday night in a contentious showdown against Western Boone that ultimately had the Cougars claiming victory, 63-48, and advancing to the Class 2A Fountain Central Sectional championship.
While the Stars gave the Cougars all they could handle, second half adjustments proved to be the key for Carroll coach Bodie Bender and his team.
“I thought we had a slow start and [the Stars] were ready to go,” Bender said. “We came out in the second half and hit some shots and started attacking the zone, getting the ball where we wanted to and did a better job in the second half of crashing the boards.”
Jake Skinner led the Cougars (21-3) with 17 points and Owen Duff backed him with 16.
The Cougars shot 45% on a night where their defense pressured the opposition into 11 turnovers.
The 11th-ranked Cougars were slow out of the gate on offense as nearly four minutes ticked off the clock before they were able to get on the board with a Jake Skinner layup off of a Carroll full-court press.
Western Boone put together multiple runs but the Cougars weathered the storm and trailed by just two at the quarter break.
Shots from long range ultimately got the Cougars out of their offensive funk in the second quarter as Kaleb Meek and Ethan Duff hit back-to-back 3-pointers midway through. Owen Duff hit the team’s fourth 3, from deep at the buzzer to end the half, putting Carroll up 24-20.
A run comprised of buckets in the paint from Owen Duff, Skinner and Griffen Viney silenced an offensive flurry from the Stars that put the Cougars on their heels to start the second half.
Bender noted that his team’s halftime adjustments were of a nature that he hadn’t delved into for a lot of the season, pressing on his team the need to get the ball in the paint and play as a unit.
“This team I haven’t had to get on them and raise my voice the whole year. We have some guys that you have to challenge and I had to challenge them a little bit to start moving the ball more, throw the ball inside in the zone and start connecting,” he said.
Western Boone attempted to keep things close throughout the end of the third and into the fourth but timely 3s from the Duff brothers gave the Cougars the bump they needed as they ballooned their lead 19 after a jumper from Ethan Duff.
Carroll made nine triples in the win with Owen Duff shooting 4 of 8 from deep.
Carroll advances to play Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Rossville tonight, a matchup that the Cougars won narrowly at the end of December with a 45-42 final.
“It’s always important during tournament time where you play some close games,” Bender said. “We play a good team like we do [tonight] that’s been here and have some experience and I think both coaches expect it’s going to be a tight game. I expect a little bit of a war.”
