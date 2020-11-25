WALTON — Carroll’s boys basketball team recorded a season-opening win at Lewis Cass on Tuesday night.
The Cougars defeated the Kings 46-37 to avenge an 18-point defeat from a year ago.
Sophomore Jake Skinner had 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Cougars. He shot 10 of 12 from the foul line and 2 of 3 from 3-point range.
Also for the Cougars, Ethan Duff had seven points and four steals, Owen Duff had six points and five boards and Jaden Harness added six points.
“I don’t think [Skinner] came out of the ballgame. I think he played 32 minutes,” Carroll coach Bodie Bender said. “He and Owen Duff I think played 32 minutes. Those are two guys that flat out have the ability and knack to score a lot. I thought Ethan Duff had a nice basketball game as well. ... I thought he did a good job of running the show for us taking care of the basketball, finding open guys.
“But don’t get me wrong, we’ve got a lot to work on, we’ve got three games next week coming back from the Thanksgiving break with Tri-County on Tuesday, Frontier on Friday and West Central on Saturday. So we’ve got to get right back at it on Saturday after Thanksgiving.”
Tyson Johnson had nine points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Kings. Tyson Good scored nine points and Robert Fitch added seven. Carson Vest had four points and 10 boards. Luke Chambers added four points.
The Kings struggled from the field, shooting just 29% from the field overall and 1 of 9 from 3 for the game.
“Just early touch, the beginning of the year, we just weren’t getting those ones to fall. I’m sure our shooting percentage was really low but I would take those shots again,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “I’m disappointed we lost. I think a lot of the silly mistakes we had are very correctable. I think we had a great effort tonight. I’m pleased that we held them to 46 points. That’s a nice offensive team. Our rebounding was really solid.”
It didn’t help the Kings that they were without Tristin Miller and Keegan Lytle. Miller is out with an ankle injury and Lytle doesn’t have enough practices yet. He missed some time because of a quarantine.
“I think it’s definitely going to be a building process. It’s not a rebuild by any means, it’s just growth. We have a little bit of adversity right now, it’s a tough way to start at home. But we’ll just bounce back and get after it after Thanksgiving.”
The Cougars never trailed in the contest. They led 9-8 after one quarter, 21-16 at halftime and 32-25 after three.
The Kings got it as close as 41-35 in the fourth when Skinner found Harness for a score with 1:15 to go and the Cougars were able to hold on.
“Coach Johnson does a good job with his kids obviously and every time you come here it’s physical, they’re physical defensively,” Bender said. “We told our guys ever since we had our scrimmage on Thursday, guys, we’re going to go to Lewis Cass, they’re going to be physical, you’ve got to play through it. I thought obviously for the most part we did. Now, being the first game, we’ve got a lot of stuff we need to clean up, but you’ll always take 1-0.”
The Kings travel to Southwood on Saturday night before they’ll try to defend their Cass County Tournament title next week.
“I’m proud of the guys. They’ve got to get their feet wet,” coach Johnson said. “We’ve got Tyson and Tyson to lead us offensively. Then everybody is filling their role. I’m definitely not walking out of here angry, I’m just disappointed we lost for the kids. But I’m optimistic of how the future can be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.