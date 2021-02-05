Carroll’s boys basketball team rocked Clinton Central 60-45 Thursday at Michigantown for its 13th straight victory.
The Cougars extended their school-record winning streak and improved to 14-1 overall and 5-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Ethan Duff, Kaleb Meek and Owen Duff combined for 11 3-pointers to lead the Cougars’ attack. Ethan Duff drilled four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Meek had four triples and 15 points and Owen Duff had three triples and 14 points.
The Cougars led 11-8 after one quarter, 30-20 at halftime and 44-33 after three quarters.
Carroll has conference games remaining against Sheridan, Taylor and Eastern. Taylor and Eastern are tied for second with 3-1 records.
PERU 65, TIPTON 62, OT
Peru post Matthew Ross took control in overtime to help the Class 3A No. 12-ranked Bengal Tigers turn back the visiting Blue Devils. Ross scored eight of Peru’s 11 points in the extra session.
Ross finished with a game-high 25 points. He also controlled the glass for another double-double. He is the area’s leading rebounder.
Also for Peru (14-2), Treyden Curtis scored 15 points, Kade Townsend had 12 and Matt Roettger had nine.
The Swan brothers led Tipton (6-10) with Nolan scoring 20 and Mylan scoring 16.
TC 77, ELWOOD 61
Jake Chapman led the way in Tri-Central’s road win. Chapman, the area’s leading scorer, finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Also for the Trojans (6-8), Conner Hindman had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Holden Rayl had 12 points and four boards and Caden Leininger scored six points and dished seven assists.
PPD. GAMES
The Eastern at Taylor game and the Winamac at Cass games were postponed because of the weather conditions.
