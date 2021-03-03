VEEDERSBURG — Carroll’s boys basketball team began Class 2A Fountain Central Sectional play Tuesday evening with a strong defensive effort as the Cougars held their first-round opponent, Clinton Prairie, to six field goals as they eased their way into the semifinals with a 44-20 victory.
After the game, Carroll coach Bodie Bender credited his team for shaking off the tourney jitters while continuing to stick to the scouting report.
“I thought we had a slow start, but our kids settled down,” Bender said, “We needed to get up and pressure early and get that out of them. … I thought we did a good job on Trevor Funk. For the last few days, he’s been the emphasis for us defensively.”
The Cougars (20-3) began the game with a crawl as Clinton Prairie’s 3-2 zone kept their offense cold for the majority of the opening quarter and Carroll didn’t get on the board until over five minutes into the first quarter when Jaden Harness powered his way into the paint for a layup.
However, Carroll’s defense kept it in the game, forcing two consecutive Prairie turnovers in the first followed by multiple in the second quarter as the Cougars’ full-court pressure resulted in scores.
After withstanding a seven-point run from the Gophers, Owen Duff answered with a 3-pointer from the top of the key, then Chris Huerta was fouled on a 3 and made all three free throws as Carroll led by five at the half.
Ultimately, defensive pressure was what Bender believed shifted the momentum in favor of the Cougars.
“We talked about with this game, because of how they want to dictate the pace if we get a tip or a steal we got to score in transition. We turned them over and that all goes back to having some kids who can fly around,” he said.
Scoring 17 points in the third, Carroll blew the game wide open as it held Prairie to five points in the quarter.
Jaden Harness played a role in a pivotal 9-0 run midway through the third that had him finishing in the paint for two easy buckets while Ethan Duff piled it on with a 3 of his own.
Carroll gave Clinton Prairie no hope of a fourth-quarter comeback as the Cougars held the Gophers without a field goal in the final eight minutes of play.
Harness led Carroll with 13 points followed by 11 from Ethan Duff.
The Cougars will face (4-13) Western Boone on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
