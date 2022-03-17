It’s been quite a season for the Carroll boys basketball team.
The Cougars are 24-1 and have won their first regional championship in program history.
They aren’t done yet, as they’re just one win away from the IHSAA State Finals.
The No. 6-ranked Cougars play No. 3 Central Noble (27-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Class 2A North Semistate at historic Elkhart North Side Gym.
The Cougars are led by the dynamic duo of Owen Duff and Jake Skinner. Duff, a 6-foot-2 junior, averages 17 points per game and Skinner, a 6-4 junior, averages 15. They also average about 7 rebounds apiece.
“It starts with those two guys,” Carroll coach Bodie Bender said. “Those two guys are our two leaders on the floor, in the locker room. They’re at the top in scoring for us but I think the one thing I love about both of them is not only are they competitors but they don’t take plays off on the other end of the floor either. They pride themselves on playing at both ends of the floor.”
Skinner moved to Carroll from the Rossville school district when he was in the third grade. He’s been playing sports alongside Duff ever since.
“We’ve always had a really good connection on the court,” Skinner said. “Even other sports like baseball, we’ve always been with each other, we’ve always been real close. I’m really appreciative of that relationship I have with him. Without that we would not be here right now. We really feed off each other really well.”
The duo also play on the same AAU team, Grand Park Premier.
“Me and Jake have been playing together since third grade, so we probably know what each other’s going to do before they actually do it,” Duff said. “That just leads to great chemistry. Not just between us, but between the entire team. We’ve played together for such a long time. We’re all pretty tight and obviously that translates to our performance on the court. So it’s just awesome to be out there with those guys that you enjoy playing with and you’ve played with your whole life and just be where you are today.”
Sophomore point guard Chris Huerta has also stepped up in the postseason. He had 15 points in the Cougars’ 44-23 win over No. 1 Monroe Central in the regional title game last Saturday night.
“For Chris, I kind of feel like a star was born on Saturday night because he absolutely in my opinion owned Josiah Ullom a little bit, frustrated him and had himself a nice little night,” Bender said.
The Cougars have just one senior on the roster this year, 6-4 center Will Eldridge. But he has been instrumental during the tournament run.
“I think if you ask anyone we wouldn’t be here without Will,” Duff said.
Bender said Eldridge is another Cougar that has played his best basketball down the stretch.
“You talk about Will Eldridge, I don’t know if we totally knew what we were going to get from him offensively to start the year. We knew he would be a guy that would defend,” he said. “And to be honest, he’s one of our top guys when it comes to competition and being competitive, he’s going to be one of my first two picks right behind Owen and Jake. He is as competitive as they come. He takes pride in being competitive and not wanting to lose. I even hear about that in the classroom where one of our coaches on the staff has him in class and he gets a 99 on a test and he’s asking him to reopen it on a computer so he can get a 100. That tells you kind of the character he is.
“I don’t know that we knew what we were going to get from him offensively, but man, did he start coming up big in the sectional for us. He had some big games in the holiday tournament where he scored 13 apiece in there and then in the sectional championship he was huge. He didn’t score as much in the regional, but his ability to help us defend and rebound has just been absolutely tremendous for us.”
The Cougars of Central Noble feature a Wisconsin recruit, Connor Essegian, who averages 26.9 points and has scored 2,483 points for his career, which ranks 11th in state history.
“He’s a legitimate 6-5,” Bender said. “He’s got the joking what we call ‘in the gym’ range. He will shoot it from the volleyball line. He’s very good. He’s got a nice pullup jump shot as well as the step-back fadeaway, he can shoot those with some ease and regularity. He’s going to be a handful. And their 6-7 kid inside [Logan Gard], when you watch him on film it looks like he has an 8-foot wing span, good Lord, he’s huge. I think he’s going to Trine and he’s going to be a little bit of a handful for us as well.”
Skinner said the Carroll Cougars relish the challenge.
“It’s really what we wanted. We want to play the best of the best and put our best up with theirs,” he said. “They’re solid. They have Connor Essegian, the Wisconsin commit, he’s pretty good. He makes a lot of tough shots and we’re going to have to be on our game defensively. It’s going to be a collective team effort to stop him and throw him off his rhythm. But I’m confident. Everyone, all these teams, we’re all high schoolers, we all have to go to math class every day, we all have the same English classes every day. So we can’t think like they’re these big giants, we’re all the same and we both have a chance to win this ballgame.
“It’s playing your best basketball at the right time. We’re having great practices, we haven’t had a bad practice for awhile. Our coach has done a great job of keeping us prepared and level-headed. So I’m really glad we’re jelling right now.”
The Cougars beat No. 1 Monroe Central last Saturday and they’ll have to pull off another upset against Central Noble this Saturday if they want to be the No. 1 team at the end of the season.
“Obviously they’re a great team, they’re here for a reason,” Duff said. “It’s just going to take a complete effort from us on both ends of the floor. We need to be really good defensively and that will obviously lead to some offensive buckets. I think regionals we played pretty good for us and if we just keep that going I think we’ll have a shot.”
The game is being played in Bender’s hometown of Elkhart. He went to Jimtown High School.
Elkhart North Side Gym holds 7,373 fans and the semistate game is sure to be a hot ticket in Carroll County.
“I’m going to have I’m guessing anywhere from 100 to 150, maybe 200 people there just from working with them, friends, family, whatever it may be, old coaches that I played under in high school,” Bender said. “So it’s going to be crazy, unbelievable, all those words in one.”
