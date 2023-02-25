GREENTOWN — Carroll’s boys basketball team had to wait all season to try and secure a conference championship. Once the Cougars’ decisive game started, they made sure to end any doubt quickly.
Class 2A No. 10 Carroll put Eastern down quickly in the first quarter Friday night, never let the Comets get closer than three points back after that, and then took complete control. The Cougars closed the first half on a 14-2 run and then pushed their lead out to 31 points in the second half before closing the books on the regular season with a 67-39 victory in the Comets’ gym.
With the win, Carroll secured its third straight Hoosier Heartland Conference title with a 7-1 league mark. Taylor is also 7-1 but Carroll won the tiebreaker by beating the Titans in their head-to-head matchup last week.
“Oh, it’s huge,” Carroll coach Adam Tussinger said of the HHC title. “It’s the third one in a row. It’s one of those things that they take pride in the fact that we’ve played some good basketball the last couple years against some pretty good conference opponents, and then knowing that we have to take care of business last week against Taylor, and [Friday] night. They were focused, they were locked in and it’s a great start to what’s going to be postseason basketball.”
The Cougars now take a 19-4 record into next week’s sectional play.
Carroll hit Eastern with the full force of its capabilities immediately, slashing and passing their way to an early double-digit lead when Jake Skinner hit a 3-pointer with 1:33 left to put the Cougars up 15-4. Eastern closed the quarter on a 6-0 run to trim the lead to 15-10 at the end of the first, and twice cut the lead to three points early in the second quarter, but Carroll took over after that.
Owen Duff started Carroll’s run to end the first half with a jump stop drive with 4:46 left to go up 21-15. The run closed at the buzzer when Austin Kuns scored on an offensive board of a missed free throw to put the Cougars up 33-17 at halftime.
“[To] start the game, I feel like we did well against their zone, got the ball inside to Jake and Griff [Viney], had a pretty quick start,” Tussinger said. “I definitely thought we got off to the start we needed coming over here. We haven’t won over here in about 10 years, 2014-2015, so we knew we had to have a fast start. We kind of played at the pace we wanted to.”
That meant getting good shots quickly from a variety of players, and pushing the ball in transition when able. With Kuns’ basket, seven Cougars had scored in the first half. Having many scoring options was a priority this season.
“We talked about that last point quite a bit from this summer forward, that we’ve got to put five guys on the court that are a threat in some way, shape or form, whether that’s shooting, driving, whatever the case may be, because there were times last year where we had the same pieces, but I don’t think guys were necessarily confident enough to do what they’re capable of and know that they belong on a varsity basketball court,” Tussinger said.
“We’ve worked a lot on just trying to reassure them and basically trying to get them to believe that if they work together as a team, they can get an open look whenever they want.”
Skinner finished with a game-high 17 points, Chris Huerta scored 14, Viney 10, Duff eight, Noah Falkenberg six and Eli Harshbarger and Kuns had five each.
Eastern had a list of Carroll threats it wanted to counter but the Cougars proved hard to contain.
“We wanted to be super patient on offense, and we wanted to be great in transition defense and we wanted to take away their drives and match shooters,” Eastern coach Brad Lindsay said. “That’s a big task. There were spots in that first quarter and second quarter — our kids are fighters — until it just got away.”
Colton Lindsay led the Comets (10-12, 5-3 HHC) with 12 points, Cayden Calloway nine and Owen Crabbe seven.
“Our guys keep fighting,” Brad Lindsay said. “I’m proud of our team. It doesn’t feel good to lose like that, but you just have to credit Carroll.”
