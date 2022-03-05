THORNTOWN — The one-two punch of Owen Duff and Jake Skinner provided the knockout blow for No. 6-ranked Carroll in its 46-44 victory over Fountain Central in the Class 2A Western Boone Sectional’s semifinal round Friday night.
With the win, the Cougars (21-1) earned the chance at a rematch of last season’s sectional championship against Rossville that ended in heartbreak as the Cougars lost by one when the Hornets hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
In their semifinal victory, it was the Cougars’ defense on key Mustangs that lifted them in the end.
“I thought O [Duff] started on [Will] Harmon, defensively got into a little bit of foul trouble and [Skinner] switched on him and really for us, defensively, that was probably the difference in the game. He didn’t score and Jake did an absolutely tremendous job on him,” Carroll coach Bodie Bender said.
While it took Carroll some time to find its bearings on offense, turning the ball over nine times in the first half, it was Skinner who put the Cougars on in his back in the first 16 minutes.
Skinner scored eight of Carroll’s 17 first-half points. Scoring on a putback late in the second, Skinner took a charge in the waning minutes of the half while finishing on the other end of the floor on the Cougars’ next trip down.
“My game plan was just to take it to the hole to start,” Skinner said. “Just get my rhythm, attack and don’t settle. I knew we had to come out hot because they’re a solid team. They hit shots and they’re tough to beat and that’s what they did so, all that matters to me is we got the win in the end.”
Skinner finished the game with 15 points while Duff led the Cougars with 16. Chris Huerta notched seven points.
The second half proved to be pivotal in taking and keeping momentum for the Cougars, but Skinner touched on Carroll’s ability to dominate in third quarters throughout the season.
“Third quarters have always been our quarter all year and Coach does a really good job of making halftime adjustments. He said we had to be more intense on defense, block out, you know, just the little things we were stagnant on. … Picked it up and that’s what led to the W,” he said.
With the game tied at 31 going into the fourth, Carroll took over with 5:35 remaining when Duff connected on a 3-pointer. Moments later, a layup by Will Eldridge and a putback by Duff provided the Cougars the boost they needed to later go on a six-point run to take hold of the lead for good.
While Carroll will savor their victory for now, Skinner and Co. are locked in on bringing home the Cougars’ first championship hardware since 2011.
“I’m feeling good,” Skinner said. “A rematch, can’t ask for anything better. Championship game. We feel good, we feel ready.”
Rossville beat Clinton Prairie 50-45 in the opening semifinal. That avenged a 54-41 loss to the Gophers in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
Carroll beat Rossville 54-36 as part of a perfect HHC season.
