THORNTOWN — There was never a moment in doubt in Carroll’s 62-36 rout over Rossville in the Class 2A Western Boone Sectional championship on Saturday night. The Cougars used a 14-0 start to run out to their first sectional championship in 11 years.
The final was a rematch of the 2021 sectional final, which Rossville won on a last-second 3-pointer.
“This is 365 days in the making,” Carroll coach Bodie Bender said. “This started back in October with guys that were associated with it last year and our leaders, I just saw that look in the eye like, ‘It’s not gonna happen this year.’ Obviously, we took control in the first quarter, we took control in the third quarter and our guys just didn’t let off.”
The Cougars forced five turnovers in the opening minutes and big man Will Eldridge made his presence felt by scoring eight of the Cougars’ first 14 points.
Owen Duff touched on the need for Carroll to set the tone from the start.
“The first quarter, that was huge for us,” the junior guard said. “A great start, get our energy going. [Friday] night was not that way. Our play started out a little slow, but that was just reminiscent of last year’s sectional too.
“[Rossville] made a run, but we sustained it and we had a big third quarter and fourth quarter that pulled it out.”
While Carroll took their foot off the gas in the second quarter and allowed Rossville to cut the lead to eight at the half, it was all Cougars in the second half as they outscored the Hornets 38-20.
Chris Huerta played a key role in that second-half beatdown when he spurred the Cougars to a 12-point run in the third quarter, ending with a Huerta Euro step and finish that drew a strong reaction from the Carroll faithful.
“I just knew that we couldn’t let them get a lead. We had to keep going and keep pushing and just play our own game,” said Huerta.
Huerta scored a game-high 14 points, all in the second half. Duff and Eldridge finished with 13 apiece.
In the end, Duff and the Cougars checked a box that had been 364 days in the making.
“This is what we’ve been practicing for, “Duff said. “All the offseason work, this is what we were going for. Last year didn’t go our way, obviously we came out here and played with some heart [Saturday]. We were going all out [Saturday] and it showed.”
Carroll advances to the Lapel Regional next Saturday and will face Rensselaer (12-12) in the second semifinal. No. 1-ranked Monroe Central (24-0) and Tipton (17-6) are in the opening semifinal.
