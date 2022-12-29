The opening round of the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament tips off today at Memorial Gym with four games, including the Kokomo Wildkats’ game finishing the day’s action.
The first game pits Warren Central (5-3) vs. Guerin Catholic (4-3) at 10 a.m. Columbia City (6-2) plays Class 4A No. 5 Browsnburg (7-1) at noon. Class 4A No. 8 Center Grove (8-0) faces South Bend Riley (5-4) at 6 p.m. And Class 4A No. 6 Kokomo (5-3) squares off with Fort Wayne Luers (4-3) at 8 p.m.
The action wraps up Friday with eight games on two courts – Memorial Gym, and the secondary gym attached on the east side of the building (the old IU Kokomo gym).
