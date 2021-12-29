Kokomo’s boys basketball team is hosting the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament today and Thursday.
Kokomo brings a 5-3 record into the eight-team tournament. The Kats are matched against University (6-2) in the first round. The other teams are Class 4A No. 2 Valparaiso (7-1), South Bend Riley (5-3), Warren Central (2-4), Guerin Catholic (5-3), South Bend Adams (3-3) and Brownsburg (5-3).
The following is the tourney’s schedule.
TODAY
Game 1: Warren Central vs. Guerin Catholic, 10 a.m.
G2: South Bend Adams vs. Brownsburg, noon
G3: Valparaiso vs. South Bend Riley, 6 p.m.
G4: University at Kokomo, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY
G5: G1 loser vs. G2 loser, 10 a.m.+
G6: G3 loser vs. G4 loser, noon+
G7: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 10 a.m.
G8: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, noon
G9: G5 loser vs. G6 loser, for 7th place, 4 p.m.+
G10: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, for 5th place, 4 p.m.
G11: G7 loser vs. G8 loser, for 3rd place, 6 p.m.
G12: G7 winner vs. G8 winner, title game, 8 p.m.
+ Games in old IUK gym
