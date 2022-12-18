Kokomo’s boys basketball team needed perimeter scoring to counter Carmel’s heavy defensive focus on center Flory Bidunga.
Patrick Hardimon and Zavion Bellamy provided it during a pivotal stretch.
Hardimon hit three 3-pointers, Bellamy hit one triple and the Kats turned a 20-16 halftime lead into a 34-20 lead with 2:50 left in the third quarter. From there, the Class 4A No. 11-ranked Kats went on to beat the Class 4A No. 10 Greyhounds 41-39 Saturday night in front of a nice crowd at Memorial Gym.
“Whenever you can get a a 14-point lead against those guys, that’s a pretty good cushion and luckily [Saturday] it was enough to hold on for the win,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said.
Kokomo attempted more 3-pointers (25) than 2-pointers (17) in the game as Carmel packed the lane to take away the 6-foot-10 Bidunga. The Kats made 4 of 8 3-point attempts in the third quarter to grab control. Hardimon knocked down 3 of 5 in the quarter and 4 of 11 for the game. Zavion Bellamy made his only attempt of the quarter.
“In the third, our guys started to knock down shots,” Peckinpaugh said. “Our guys are good shooters, they’re going to hit shots. We’ve been a little short [on shots] to start the season. We just need to be ready to shoot on the catch and they were ready to shoot in the second half and made some big ones for us.”
The Kats, winners of four in a row, improved to 5-2. The Greyhounds dropped to 5-3.
After Kokomo went up 34-20, Carmel countered with a pair of 3-pointers to draw within 34-26 at the end of the quarter. The Greyhounds closed to within two, 35-33, with 3:29 remaining, but Bidunga scored on a putback at 2:47. He followed with a steal, dribbled past halfcourt, dished to Hardimon and Hardimon quickly lobbed it back to Bidunga for a dunk and a 39-33 lead at 2:16.
The Kats struggled to seal the win. Up 39-35, they missed the front ends of three straight one-and-ones — but the Greyhounds failed to take advantage. They had two straight turnovers and then had a shot that Bidunga blocked at :28.
Shayne Spear and Zavion Bellamy each split a pair of free throws to give the Kats a 41-35 lead at :08. The Greyhounds closed with a pair of 2-point baskets around a Kat turnover.
“We made it a lot closer than it needed to be,” Peckinpaugh said. “I think it could have been a 10-point game there at the end if we had just executed and hit free throws. But our guys are going to do that. It was a gritty win for us. It’s a really good program win and something we can continue to build off.”
Hardimon finished with a game-high 15 points. Bidunga had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting, Zion Bellamy had eight points and Zavion Bellamy had four points and three assists.
Bidunga grabbed 14 rebounds for his 31st career double-double in 34 career games and 15th consecutive. He also had six blocked shots and four steals.
Bidunga had to contend with constant double- and triple-teams and plenty of physical play.
“Very physical,” Peckinpaugh. “I thought [the refs] let them get away with a lot of fouling of Flory. He wasn’t able to move anywhere without someone two-hand shoving him. Hopefully that gets better.”
Peckinpaugh liked the Kats’ defense. Kokomo held Carmel to 15-of-42 shooting (35.7%).
“I thought we guarded well all night,” he said.
Carmel, like No. 1-ranked Ben Davis earlier this month, was an addition to Kokomo’s schedule to help prepare the Kats for the postseason. Another test comes Tuesday with Kokomo hosts Zionsville.
“They are really good,” Peckinpaugh said. “They have two Division-I players, one of them is going to Penn State and the other is going to Charlotte. They’ll be very similar defensively to Carmel. Very well-coached. It’s going to be another low-possession game that we’re going to have to grind out and try to find a way to win.”
