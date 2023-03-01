FRANKFORT — Western’s boys basketball team beat West Lafayette both home and away during the regular season.
The Panthers made it a hat trick Tuesday by beating the Red Devils on a neutral court.
Led by a dominant performance by Mitchell Dean, Western beat West Lafayette 61-53 in the Class 3A Frankfort Sectional opener at Case Arena.
Western (13-10) advances to face Twin Lakes (8-14) in the opening semifinal Friday. The Indians drew the bye in the seven-team sectional.
Down 14-8 early in the second quarter, the Panthers hit the Red Devils with a 14-2 run to move into the lead for good. The Panthers took a 25-21 lead into halftime and gained some separation in the third quarter for a 44-33 lead.
“I thought when we had an opportunity to open up the game, we capitalized and that’s a credit to our kids for their toughness and execution at really crucial points of the game,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “I thought this was a great team win. We got contributions from everyone. Off the bench, Aidan Quillen and Sam Thurston gave us great minutes and Amari Sutton gave us some good minutes. And then obviously the big dog inside went to work.”
Dean is the Panthers’ big dog and he delivered a monster double-double of 28 points and 17 rebounds. Eight of his boards came on the offensive end. For good measure, the 6-foot-8 senior center also had four assists, two blocked shots and two steals.
“I love when I get the opportunity to coach kids like Mitchell because you know when it comes time to play, he’s always going to compete,” Lewis said. “He competes every single game and he changes the dynamic of the game, not only offensively with his play inside but what he can do defensively changing shots and rebounding the basketball.
“He’s a unique cover and our kids did a great job getting him the ball.”
The Panthers backed Dean with balance. Patrick Hobson scored 12 points, Hudson Biggs scored seven points and grabbed nine rebounds and Quillen scored five points. All of Quillen’s points came during the 14-2 run in the second quarter.
Western held a 51-40 lead with 2:00 remaining when West Lafayette made its last push. The Red Devils hit a pair of 3-pointers during a quick 8-4 run to close within 55-48 at :58, but the Panthers put it away at the line. Ian Thurston split a one-and-bonus at :53, Dylan Hightower hit both ends of a one-and-bonus at :34, Biggs split a double bonus at :19 and Hobson capped the scoring by hitting two free throws at :02.
Benton Speaker led the Red Devils (13-11) with 19 points and Ben Werth had 10 points. But Western held Donovan Loudermill, who came in averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game, to nine points and 3-of-13 shooting from the field.
West Lafayette center Divine Adeyanju managed just four points and seven rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
West Lafayette coach Jacob VanArsdel said the Panthers simply had his team’s number this season.
“They play really well. They’re a tough team. They have a lot of options. They have the big guy inside who killed us [Tuesday]. In the other games, it’s been some of the guards. You have to pick your poison on what you take away and it didn’t help that our big guy got in foul trouble. To try to battle him was difficult [Tuesday]. He’s just so physical,” he said.
Western beat Twin Lakes 57-28 on Nov. 26. That was Western’s season opener.
