NEW CASTLE — “Get what you want!”
That was the message bellowed from Delta boys basketball coach Mark Detweiler over and over when Delta had the ball.
And that’s what the Eagles’ offense did early, and in the middle, and into the fourth quarter of Saturday night's Class 3A New Castle Regional game between Peru and Delta. That approach helped Delta get a big lead and nurse it through the final minute as Peru threw everything it had at trying to pull even.
In the end, Peru got as close as 3 points down with 20 seconds left, but never could pull even in the second half and Delta emerged with a 54-47 victory in a one-game regional.
After a good start from Peru, Delta took a 9-6 lead on a 3-pointer from wing D’Amare Hood with 3:24 left in the first quarter and held it from then on. The Eagles led 14-9 after a quarter, 25-11 at halftime, and 39-23 after three quarters.
“They just came out with way more intensity and physicalness than we brought,” Peru coach Eric Thompson said. “Once we brought it midway through the third, we were able to compete and get back into it and outscore them, but the whole first half we were on our heels and they were on their toes. Credit to them.”
Hood was 4 of 4 from beyond the arc in the first half as Delta’s offense consistently found space for good looks outside early, then inside as the game wore on.
“It’s been that way really the last month,” Detweiler said. “We’ve started to come together, make the extra pass, kind of one more [pass] and not settling. This group has been so competitive, they want to put a foot on somebody’s neck and that’s been the mentality of them all year.
“Defensively, we’ve just been locked in at a whole ’nother level.”
Delta’s 2-3 zone defense frustrated Peru. The Bengal Tigers drove the ball into traps, and didn’t get clear looks for their best options outside or in. Peru was 0 for 7 from the field in the second quarter and had five turnovers. In the third quarter. The Bengals were an improved 4 for 7 from the field, but again had five turnovers and the Delta lead peaked at 19 points, 39-20.
“That’s the way it’s been the last two weeks defensively. The zone’s been good to us and our guys are locked in, we’re rotating well” Detweiler said. “It’s tough to get good looks right now because we’re so quick up front.”
Delta wanted the two defenders at the top of the zone to contest the ball right at the arc and cut off all driving lanes.
“Peru, for instance, their guards are really, really quick,” Detweiler said. “We were concerned about that and our whole focus was we gotta stay on the arc. I don’t want to go out beyond the arc. And I thought that frustrated them a lot, allowed us to get some deflections.”
Peru got more assertive on both ends midway through the third quarter, opting for pressure defense. It took a while but that eventually got the Bengals close, but time was running late.
Peru chipped the lead down to the 10-point range in the fourth quarter then made a mad dash in the final minute. Down 49-39, Matt Roettger hit a couple free throws at 0:56, and Braxten Robbins hit a 3 at 0:38 for a 5-0 Peru run. Delta responded with one freebie. Gavin Eldridge then hit his second 3 of the quarter and Peru had trimmed the lead to three points, 50-47 with :20 left.
Peru needed one more turnover, one more opportunity, but that was as close as the Bengals got. Delta’s Jayden Furney and Hood each hit two free throws in the final 15 seconds for the final margin.
Thompson said Peru’s comeback in the second half came from “going with our game plan and waking up and attacking. We needed to play north and south instead of east and west. [Prior to that] all our cuts were rounded, we didn’t throw many bounce passes in the first half. Nothing was direct into a spot where we can do something on offense and attack the basket.
“Defensively, same thing, we were always a step behind. We weren’t talking early, and they were able to get some shots. They did hit early. No. 1 [Hood] had four 3s. He can shoot. He was hot and that helped them spread that lead out. Too little, too late kind of deal.”
Hood led Delta with 21 points, Furney scored 11, Blake Jones nine and Kaiden Bond eight. The Eagles (18-9) advance to semistate play next Saturday.
Peru ends its season 17-8. Eldridge scored 14 points, Roettger 13, Alex Ross eight, and Peru’s lone senior, Robbins, also had eight.
“Braxten Robbins, wonderful career. We’re so happy to have him,” Thompson said. “He’s going to go on and do greater things than what great things he did for us.”
The Bengal Tigers, who should return the bulk of the team next season, stuck around a little bit after the game and watched Delta celebrate at midcourt with the trophy.
“We watched it and we knew we were a few points away, and only played half the ballgame at the speed and physicality we’re capable of,” Thompson said. “Hopefully, that eats at us as a team and a coaching staff, and we work our tails off to get back here.”
