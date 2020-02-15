ELWOOD — With six straight losses and its last win coming more than a month ago, Eastern’s boys basketball team was in desperate need of a spark Friday night at Elwood.
The Comets got it, although it was more comparable to a stick of dynamite than a spark when it happened.
Shaky out of the gate against a winless Elwood squad hungry for its first victory, Eastern found itself clinging to single-digit leads at the end of each of the first two quarters, 14-13 at the first stop and 21-20 at the half.
But after Elwood’s Mason Robison knotted the score at 23-all a minute into the third quarter, the Comets came to life in a big way.
Fueled by the hot post play of Evan Monize, Eastern unleashed a 19-0 run that sent the Panthers reeling, outscoring the hosts 26-6 in the frame to take a 47-26 lead and cruising the rest of the way to a 63-39 win.
“I think we finally got over our delay,” Eastern coach Mike Springer joked in reference to the school’s two-hour delay on Friday that eventually became a full-day cancellation.
“I’m going to say this: We hit shots. We missed probably a half dozen layups that we normally make in the first half. In the second half we started making them. And obviously we made an effort to get the ball to Evan on the post.”
Monize found himself facing heavy defense and was out of rhythm early, missing his first four shots and scoring once in the first half. He looked like he had found his footing when he hit his first shot of the second half. Then, after Elwood tied the game, Monize hit a shot to open the game-changing run, and then scored nine of the last 11 points of that flurry, making his weaves around defenders in the lane time and again look effortless.
“I felt like our kids stepped it up and made those layups and post moves, and we got some good offensive rebounds as well,” Springer said.
Monize finished with 13 of his game-high 18 points in the frame, scoring several times on offensive putbacks as the Comets (8-10) finished with 21 offensive rebounds. Monize and Ethan Wilcox each had five offensive and eight total boards to lead Eastern. Wilcox finished with 12 points.
Austin Roberts also turned in a strong post game, finishing with nine points and five rebounds.
“We talked at halftime, didn’t holler and scream, just said, ‘We gotta hit our layups guys, and we gotta block out.’ We did those little things and were able to put some points on the board,” Springer said. “And our defense started picking up a little bit when we started making some shots and I think we wore them out a little bit.”
It was a night-and-day difference from a first half that actually saw Elwood outshoot Eastern, hitting 8 of 17 shots (47%) compared to 8 of 23 (35%) for the Comets.
For the game, Eastern finished 27 of 61 (44%) from the field while the Panthers cooled down to finish 15 of 43 (35%).
“We talked about them playing well early in the game, and we knew they were going to do that,” Springer said. “We switched some things as the game progressed. We knew that we were better than what we were in the first half. I don’t think our kids took them lightly. I think Elwood came out and played well. They came out and played a really good first and second quarter.”
