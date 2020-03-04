OSSIAN — After a tightly contested first quarter between Eastern and Bellmont to open the Class 3A Norwell Boys Basketball Sectional, the season started slipping away from the Comets.
Bellmont led 15-13 after a quarter, but blew the game open by outscoring the Comets 18-3 in the second quarter and never let Eastern get closer than a dozen points again. When it was over, Bellmont moved on with a 64-41 victory, ending Eastern’s season.
“We made some runs, we just couldn’t get three scores in three possessions and three stops together, and when you’re behind, you’ve got to have that,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said.
“The kids were playing hard, they were getting after it defensively, but Bellmont just had too much.”
Bellmont (11-12) got 20 points from 3-point shooter Tyler James on 6- of-11 shooting (including 3 of 6 from 3-land), 18 points from forward Kade Fuelling on 9-of-13 shooting and 14 points from forward Nic Ellsworth on 7-of-8 shooting. The Braves connected on 25 of 40 shots from the field and hit all 11 of their free throws.
“They had a kid in the Fuelling kid that can score — he had 18 — and whenever they needed a basket he would get it,” Springer said. “If he didn’t get it, No. 12 Jones, he found an opening and got one.”
Springer also noted Bellmont controlled the boards with a 26-13 advantage in rebounds.
Bellmont pressed the Comets (10-14) in the first quarter and Eastern handled the pressure and even stung the Braves with five points directly against the press early on as Brayden Richmond hit a layup and Matt Arcari a triple to account for Eastern’s first five points. But when Bellmont backed off its pressure and concentrated on halfcourt defense in the second quarter, Eastern’s offense found fewer openings.
“The kids did a really good job with [that defensive change],” Bellmont coach Jonathan Fuelling said. “We talked about it a little bit at the quarter [break], we talked about it at our timeouts and they responded really well with our instructions.”
Eastern shot 1 of 9 in the second frame and connected on 12 of 32 shots in the final three quarters after hitting 5 of 11 in the first quarter.
Eastern closed the 17-point halftime lead to 14 when Drew Monize hit a 3 with a minute left in the third quarter, then Austin Roberts scored a jumper to start the fourth quarter and cut the lead to a dozen at 45-33, but Eastern got no closer than that.
“Our biggest worries there were not letting them make runs,” Jonathon Fuelling said. “You always want to guarantee yourself a win by winning every quarter, so our challenge was to win that third quarter. We didn’t, but at the same time we traded a few baskets here and there, just enough to keep an advantage. I said ‘look, if we’re not going to defend as well as we were, we score it if we get a chance to score it.’ I said ‘just make sure they don’t get [the lead] down to single digits.”
Arcari led Eastern with 16 points, Austin Roberts scored nine and Evan Monize eight. Eastern mainstay Ethan Wilcox had been unavailable for much of the practice and preparation time leading up to the game but played the bulk of the second and fourth quarters. He fouled out in the fourth without scoring and departed with hugs from coaches and teammates, and an ovation from the Eastern fans.
Wilcox, Arcari, Nate Wilson and Jacob Powell ended their Comet careers.
“We have a good group of kids and our seniors are good kids,” Springer said. “They’ve done the things that we’ve asked them to do, we’ve spent a lot of time with them. They’re good people and [ending the season] was tough.
“We had a good year. A lot of people thought that we graduated lots of players last year [and] we were going to be down this year but I think 10 wins … was a good, hard-fought year for us.”
