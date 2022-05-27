Mike Springer is pressing pause.
The Eastern boys basketball coach is stepping down from coaching the Comets. Is it a retirement from coaching outright or will he press play again? That will be determined down the road. But for now, the path is open — no coaching, no basketball schedule, just time to do what he wants.
“I just needed a break more than anything,” Springer said. “I just felt like the last few years have been — with the COVID stuff — really stressful from a coaching and teaching perspective, and I needed some me time, to spend some time with my wife, and it was just one of those things that I felt like I’m not ready to quit coaching, but I just needed a break and not doing open gyms in the spring and working with kids on their game.
“Some day, I think I’ll get back in it, but I just know that at Eastern I’ve had a great experience with the kids and our administration and our parents have been very supportive, and it’s been good. I just want to take a break for a season and see what happens. I love teaching at Eastern, it’s a great place to work, we’ve got good kids there. Some day I may be the eighth grade coach there, who knows what will happen? But this spring, I just needed a chance to take a break.”
Springer will continue teaching health and PE at Eastern and see what it’s like not to coach for a while. He got his start as a 23-year-old, fresh out of Taylor University when he signed on at Peoria Christian High School in Illinois as the athletic director, boys basketball coach and soccer coach. It was a crash course in what he planned to do with his life, launching him into coaching.
Last season was Springer’s ninth as Eastern’s boys coach, where he compiled a 97-117 record. Prior to that, Springer coached the Eastern girls basketball team for five seasons from 2004-8.
Springer’s boys teams ended a pair of long droughts. His 2015-16 team went 21-6 and won the program’s first sectional title since 1956. His 2020-21 team won a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference championship, the Comets’ first league title since 1965.
“It’s been a good nine years of coaching,” Springer said. “I’ve been there for 19 years as a teacher and I just have enjoyed being at Eastern. I think the people, students, other teachers, administrators, they make it a great place to be at.
“Basketball-wise, we won the sectional and the kids, you couldn’t wipe the smile off their face for a whole week. Last year [2020-21] we had a great group of kids that came up big in the conference games and we were able to win the conference, beat a strong Carroll team at the end of the season and got to be co-champs on a last-second shot in the last game of the season [at Sheridan].”
Time spent with the players is what he’ll miss in the coming months.
“We’ve had a lot of great conversations with the kids in the coaches’ office,” Springer said. “Throughout the years, when practices is over, kids will come in and sit down and coaches and kids, we’ll just talk about anything and everything. Those things are worth sitting in the locker room, going home at 7 or 8 at night and maybe catching a little heat from my wife for being out so late. And in the summer we’ve spent a lot of time with kids working on their skills and going to games.
“Those times with the kids, it’s kept me young. Being 62, it’s helped keep me young and being able to almost be a kid again, because the summer time’s a lot more laid back, but at the same time it’s a great time to have with the kids.”
Something that made an impact on Springer was having former players come back to coach recently.
“When kids are coming back and helping coach, it means you’re doing something right because they want to be around it all,” he said.
After talking about some of the high points of his tenure, Springer said that it’s a great memory for him was “seeing them smiling and feeling good about playing basketball at Eastern High School.”
Helping generate those life experiences was important to him in his coaching career.
“I had a great experience as a player, playing in high school and playing in college,” said Springer, a Bloomington South product. “I got to fulfill those dreams and I was blessed that I had good mentors in the coaches that I played for. One thing I really wanted to do was to be able to pay back.
“I can’t make my experiences [the] kids’ experiences, but I can try to help them have a time of — I don’t want to say success because people measure that differently — but a time of great satisfaction of putting the uniform on, practicing daily, being committed, and doing what they did. We just had a group of kids that when they walked away, they were proud of what they’d done and had a good experience.”
