New Eastern boys basketball coach Brad Lindsay returns to the sideline after more than two decades in administration. He inherits a squad that is also in transition.
With a small core back from an 8-13 team, the Comets have an on-court leader in Cayden Calloway as well as rotation regulars Corbin Snyder and Eli Edwards. After that are a lot of players taking on new or larger roles.
“They are willing to share the ball, sacrifice and fight for each other,” Lindsay said. “We have very little varsity experience, but we have a lot of heart, a willingness to learn and a desire to represent the Eastern community well. I like the teamwork, coachability and work ethic I have seen from our guys so far.
“I think the work ethic, competitive spirit and the desire to play for each other are our greatest assets as we develop throughout the season. Defense, rebounding and taking care of the basketball are emerging as our strengths.”
Calloway, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, is the leading returning scorer. He averaged 11.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Back to the rotation are 6-4 junior forward Edwards (5.3 points, 5.4 rebounds) and 6-6 junior forward Snyder (3.7 points, 3.2 rebounds). Also back is 5-11 senior guard Brody Hewitt. Along with 6-4 senior forward Owen Crabbe, they’re the likely starting five at the start of the season.
Also expected to take on roles are 5-9 freshman guard Colton Lindsay, 6-0 senior forward Kaleb Bruno, 6-2 senior post Braden Mumaugh, 5-11 sophomore guard Kyan Hannah and 6-1 senior forward Zak Mossburg.
Hannah, 6-2 sophomore forward Perry Kochensparger, 6-8 sophomore center Will Brown, 6-0 sophomore guard Levi Ramer and 6-2 freshman forward Colt Snyder will split time between JV and varsity.
“We are becoming a team that enjoys sharing the basketball,” Lindsay said. “It is fun to be a part of a team that sacrifices, passes, rebounds and screens for each other.
“Like many teams, we will advance the ball quickly when we can; and we will share the basketball until we get a shot that we like.”
He expects a gritty defensive style.
“Because our guys are willing to fight fearlessly for each other, we are developing into a team that loves to play defense and enjoys rebounding. Man-to-man defense will be our foundation, of which we will build upon throughout the season.”
A 1982 Westfield graduate who scored 1,319 points, Lindsay’s last coaching stop was with a four-year stint with the Shamrocks from 1997-2001. After that he spent 21 years in administration, most recently 13 as Marion’s superintendent. He and his wife, Vicki, are now teaching in Eastern’s system.
“We want our guys to have positive memories of this season for the rest of their lives,” Lindsay said. “We want to see our guys playing their very best basketball at the end of the season. We want to stay connected and together as a team from beginning to end.”
The Comets return to Class 2A this season and are in Sectional 39 with Blackford, Eastbrook, Elwood, Madison-Grant, Taylor and Tipton.
