Eastern’s boys basketball team won a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference last season, sharing the title with Carroll. It was the first time the Comets sat atop a conference in 56 years.
That puts Eastern in an enviable position of being a school league rivals want to beat.
“We want to be the top team in the conference again, and I think the kids know that they’ve got a little bull’s-eye on their back, but they’re going to go after it,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said.
The Comets graduated three of their top four scorers from a 13-10 team, but return their second-leading scorer in Levi Mavrick to a guard-heavy unit that walks into the season with expectations after sharing the HHC title.
“Our kids want to get there again,” Springer said. “It’s something that the older kids have talked about. The enthusiasm from winning it last year — beating Carroll, and toward the end of the season having a big win against Sheridan on a last-second shot — really created a lot of excitement in those kids. They’re fairly confident, the kids that played last year, and I think they are trying to bring along the [younger] kids that have some ability, some basketball understanding. So I think things are positive from that perspective.”
At least to start the season, the strength is with an experienced backcourt. Mavrick, a 5-foot-10 senior, averaged 12.1 points per game and 2 assists per game last season as a combo guard. Cayden Calloway, a 5-10 junior, added 6 points and 2.1 assists. And Trever Crabtree, a 5-10 senior, added 2.6 points and 1.9 assists.
Mavrick drilled 61 3-pointers on 42.1% accuracy, ranking No. 1 in the area in makes and No. 2 in accuracy. Eastern as a team shot an area-best 37.5% from 3-land.
“Our perimeter play is going to be really good, I think,” Springer said. “Those three kids can all shoot the 3 and handle it and get to the rim, and I think those guys will be our leaders, maybe not on the scorebook, but the leaders of the team itself.”
In the paint is where the Comets will have new faces. Springer said 6-2 senior Austin Roberts and 6-4 sophomore Corbin Snyder are competing for the small forward spot, and 6-4 sophomore Eli Edwards and 6-3 senior Myer Miller are in the mix for the center spot. Roberts did not play last season but started two seasons ago and averaged 4.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
They look to fill the absence of the team’s leading scorer and All-Area player Evan Monize. He was one of seven Comets who graduated last season.
“Evan Monize played a lot the last three years for us and we’ve got some kids that can come in play there, but it’s going to take them a little time to develop that,” Springer said. “They’re kids that are competitors, they’re gonna fight to do what the team needs them to do, and we’ve kind of got that mentality that we’re going to play hard.”
Also expected to be in the initial rotation are 5-10 junior guard Brody Hewitt and 6-3 sophomore forward/center Clayton Kelley.
Rounding out the squad are 5-11 senior guard Ethan Hewitt, 6-1 junior guard Kaleb Bruno, 6-0 senior forward/guard Brendan Boling and 6-2 forward/center Braden Mumaugh.
With only four experienced players returning in Mavrick, Calloway, Crabtree and Roberts, new players have a lot of roles to fill.
“I’ve got four kids who have played a lot of basketball for us, who are quick, and they have a lot of basketball savvy and are aggressive, and we’ve got a lot to build around with those four kids,” Springer said. “And with some of our younger kids that have come up off the JV, we’re going to be a solid team, but it’s going to take us a while to come together in the group that we need to be.”
The Comets aim to be in the running for a league title again and want to get in the mix in the Class 3A Norwell Sectional, which includes Bellmont, Heritage, Mississinewa, Oak Hill and the host club. Springer said another goal is to win games against county rivals Northwestern, Taylor and Western.
“Those will be big battles as well,” he said of the Howard County rivals. “We want to get that conference, we want to get that sectional, we want to beat our rivals.
“I always want us to be the toughest team to play against on anybody’s schedule and I think we can be there. We’re going to be different just by virtue of graduating some really good kids, but I think our kids will be resilient and keep working and become the team that we need to be by the end of the season.”
