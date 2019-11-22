Eastern’s school district is on the move. A growing enrollment means the boys basketball squad is playing in Class 3A for the first time this season.
Seventh-year coach Mike Springer doesn’t want the Comets to shy away from the challenge. Just because they’re moving up doesn’t mean they have to move over.
He has outlined specific goals to shoot for as the Comets return following a season that saw Eastern go 13-11 and take second in the Hoosier Heartland Conference last season.
“We want to be competing for a conference championship. We think we’ve got as good a team as anybody in our conference, but we know we have to play well every night,” Springer said. “We’re bumping up to 3A and that’s not something I’m going to back away from as far as telling our kids that we’re going to shoot for that.
“[Four] seasons ago we won a 2A sectional, there’s no reason we can’t win a 3A sectional, but we’re going to have to go out every night and play the best we can.”
The Comets graduated three starters last season and build around a core of five returning players, led by four-year contributor Ethan Wilcox, the second-leading scorer last season. A 6-foot guard/forward, Wilcox averaged 11 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game. Another senior back from the starting lineup is 5-11 shooting guard Matt Arcari (5.3 ppg).
“[Wilcox] is going to be our leader,” Springer said. “He’s a heady, but aggressive player so we’re expecting some leadership out of him and Matt Arcari. Those kids have played a lot of sports at Eastern — soccer and baseball — and have been successful. They know how to win.”
Springer said brothers Evan Monize and Drew Monize lead the junior class. They’ve brought in a lot of positives from the 11-win football squad that Springer thinks will carry over to the hardwood. Evan is a 6-2 combo forward (3.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg) and Drew is a 6-2 small forward (1.4 ppg).
Levi Mavrick, a 5-9 sophomore point guard, got valuable time last season (2.6 ppg) and is in position for a greater role this season.
Seven newcomers are on the squad. Moving up from the JV are 6-1 junior guard Cam Arcari, 6-1 junior guard Brayden Richmond, 6-1 senior center Nate Wilson, 6-3 senior center Jacob Powell, 5-11 junior forward Makhai Reed, 6-1 sophomore forward Austin Roberts, and 6-0 sophomore guard Karson West. Reed is another football player who Springer thinks is ready to translate his tenacity and quickness to the hardwood.
The Comets start the season small. They graduated leading scorer and rebounder Dontae Nolder and third-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder Antonio Matthews. Those two handled the inside work last season. This year’s team will play somewhat differently as a result.
“We will be a team that I think will play a lot of aggressive man to man [defense] and we’ll be able to pick people up full court this year, and I think we’ve got some decent athletes,” Springer said.
“One of our weaknesses is going to be [that] we’re not very tall, but we’ve got some kids that aren’t afraid to be aggressive inside. That’s going to be a plus for us and I think we’ve got a lot of interchangeable parts. The kids, they’ve come in and worked hard, we’ve shot the ball well, got up and down the floor well so far.”
Interchangeable parts and depth give Eastern more flexibility.
“We’re looking at picking people up a little further down the floor [defensively] than we have in the past,” Springer said. “I don’t want to say we’re going to run and gun — we have to be good at shot selection and smart defensively, but it’s a group of kids that’s enthusiastic and excited and doing things with a lot of energy.”
Eastern has upgraded its schedule to help prepare for Class 3A tournament play.
“We’ve got Northwestern and Western both back on the schedule this year, as well as Taylor in our conference. Those are big games for our kids,” Springer said. “Our kids are excited to play Kokomo in the first Phil Cox Memorial Tournament.”
The eight-team tourney honoring the 1972 Mr. Basketball and long-time KHS multi-sport assistant coach is Dec. 27-28 at Kokomo.
“I’m really glad we’re in that tournament,” Springer said. “Phil was a good man for a lot of things here in Kokomo and the state of Indiana basketball-wise, and I’m glad we’re in it to pay tribute to the man he was here in Kokomo.”
