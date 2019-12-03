This article has been revised from its original to correct the start time for Cass' game Wednesday.
Eastern-Eastbook boys b-ball game ppd.
Eastern’s boys basketball team is idle this weekend following the postponement of its scheduled game against Eastbrook on Saturday.
The game has been rescheduled for Dec. 21. Eastbrook’s football season just ended Saturday.
The following is this week’s area boys basketball schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Monroe Central at Tipton
Carroll at Tri-County
WEDNESDAY
7:30 p.m. — Cass vs. Caston +
FRIDAY
Northwestern at Western
Peru at Kokomo
Cowan at Tri-Central
Frontier at Carroll
6:15 — North Miami at Maconaquah
TBD — Cass vs. TBD +
SATURDAY
Western at Frankfort
Mississinewa at Northwestern
Taylor at Oak Hill
Tri-Central at Frontier
Tipton at Frankton
West Central at Carroll
6:30 — Peru at Knox
+ Cass County Invitational at Logan; varsity only
