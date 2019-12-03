This article has been revised from its original to correct the start time for Cass' game Wednesday.

Eastern-Eastbook boys b-ball game ppd.

Eastern’s boys basketball team is idle this weekend following the postponement of its scheduled game against Eastbrook on Saturday.

The game has been rescheduled for Dec. 21. Eastbrook’s football season just ended Saturday.

The following is this week’s area boys basketball schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Monroe Central at Tipton

Carroll at Tri-County

WEDNESDAY

7:30 p.m. — Cass vs. Caston +

FRIDAY

Northwestern at Western

Peru at Kokomo

Cowan at Tri-Central

Frontier at Carroll

6:15 — North Miami at Maconaquah

TBD — Cass vs. TBD +

SATURDAY

Western at Frankfort

Mississinewa at Northwestern

Taylor at Oak Hill

Tri-Central at Frontier

Tipton at Frankton

West Central at Carroll

6:30 — Peru at Knox

+ Cass County Invitational at Logan; varsity only

