GREENTOWN — It wasn’t until midway through the fourth quarter Friday night that Eastern’s boys basketball team finally made a lead stick against Elwood.
Over the first three quarters and early into the fourth, every time the Comets created some separation and threatened to pull away, the Panthers were right there with a response.
But with 5:30 remaining, Eastern came up with a huge momentum-shifting play. Callum Brand blocked an Elwood shot in the paint, Karson Stiner gathered up the loose ball and hit a streaking Levi Mavrick, who swished a 3-pointer to make it a 10-point game at 47-37 that sent Eastern’s fans into a frenzy.
While Elwood countered with a 3-point play at the other end, the previous play had ignited the Comets, and they outscored Elwood 12-5 over the final 4:00 for a 59-45 win.
“There in the fourth quarter Eastern got a little hot, hit some big shots,” Elwood coach John Kelly said. “They had a great crowd and I think that helped them, drove them a little bit. Our guys simply didn’t hit the shots down the stretch that we needed. If we hit a couple of those this is a different ball game.”
Before heating up to close the game out down the stretch, Eastern (9-6) looked out of rhythm much of the night.
“Offensively we were,” Comet coach Mike Springer said. “I felt like defensively we did some good things, 45 points is a good defensive effort. We had some stops. And we had some breakdowns but they are just hard to guard. They just spread you out and that’s tough to guard defensively.”
Eastern canned four triples in the final frame to secure the win. Three of those triples came courtesy of Mavrick, who netted 5 of 8 triples in the game and finished with a game-high 19 points.
Leading 37-32 at the start of the period, Mavrick hit a triple out of the gate to heat up the Comets. His final three of the game put the Comets up 52-40 and Trever Crabtree followed that with a shot from deep to give Eastern its biggest lead at 55-40 with 2:50 to play. The Panthers (2-17) hit just one more field goal the rest of the way.
“That really told the story,” Kelly said. “I told the kids in the locker room that if they don’t hit those shots right there, this is anybody’s ball game at that point. Credit to them, they hit those big shots and that’s what we were hoping to do too. Sometimes they go and sometimes they don’t.”
Brayden Richmond had a strong night for the Comets, netting 18 points and grabbing a team-high eight rebounds. It was his strong play throughout that allowed Eastern to keep a lead through most of the game, albeit it a slim one much of the night.
“I was pleased with our effort,” Springer said. “We moved the ball. I’m not sure we shot bad shots. I thought we played a good game and if we would have made some more shots it would have looked different. But again, I think they’re hard to play against. We have always struggled against Elwood.”
Crabtree added nine points off the bench for the Comets.
