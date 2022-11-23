GREENTOWN — Eastern’s boys basketball team beat Northfield 42-26 Tuesday night to give new coach Brad Lindsay a win in his debut.
“It feels good,” Lindsay said. “I was proud of how hard we played defensively and went to the boards and, for the most part, took care of the basketball. Those are the three things that have really been our priorities.”
The Comets overcame 18-of-49 shooting to lead nearly throughout and break away late. They heated up in the fourth quarter with 7-of-15 shooting.
“There are going to be nights like [Tuesday] where the shots won’t go down so we just have to keep fighting and playing defense and rebounding,” Lindsay said. “Finally we got a little bit loose and got a little bit of a gap down the stretch. I’m proud of the guys. We’re going to shoot the ball better, but Northfield played tough, hard-nosed defense.”
Eastern led 10-6 after the first quarter, 14-11 at halftime and 16-15 midway through the third quarter when it finally found an offensive flow. The Comets closed the quarter on a 9-1 run for a 25-16 lead. Colton Lindsay scored inside, Eli Edwards grabbed an offensive rebound and fed Corbin Snyder for a score, Cayden Calloway scored on a drive and Calloway beat the buzzer with a pull-up 3-pointer.
After Northfield committed a turnover to open the final quarter, Eastern’s Owen Crabbe scored on a putback and the Comets had control at 27-16. The Norsemen came no closer than eight the rest of the way.
Eastern held Northfield to 9-of-40 shooting, including 4-of-18 from 3-land.
Colton Lindsay and Calloway scored 13 points apiece to lead the Comets. Lindsay, a freshman guard and Brad Lindsay’s nephew, was an efficient 6 of 9 from the field including 3 of 3 in the final quarter.
Edwards scored six points and grabbed 11 rebounds including five offensive. Crabbe and Brody Hewitt had four points apiece. Snyder had seven rebounds.
The Comets’ cold shooting carried over to the free throw line where they were 3 of 10.
Eastern enjoyed an opening sweep as the Comets also won the JV game, 26-12.
“Our JV last year was 3-16 so it’s fun to win. Our varsity was 8-13 and four of the top seven graduated,” Brad Lindsay said, noting his appreciation for the Comet cheerleaders, band and student section for their support.
Eastern visits Northwestern on Saturday.
“Coach [Jim] Gish is really well respected across the state,” Brad Lindsay said. “Their place is a tough environment, but that’s fun, that’s Hoosier Hysteria, Indiana high school basketball. It’s just fun to go play the game. It was fun [Tuesday].”
