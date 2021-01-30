Eastern forward Callum Brand looks to advance the ball down the court as Rossville’s Damon Shaw gives chase during an HHC game Friday night at Greentown. Brand scored five points in the Comets’ 46-41 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Eastern holds off Rossville in HHC scrap
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
GREENTOWN — Eastern’s boys basketball team scored the game’s first five points against Rossville on Friday night and held the lead from that point through the first 20 game minutes, until past the midway mark of the third quarter.
Rossville made a series of runs in the second half, forcing turnovers and tying the game on three occasions, but the Comets never let the Hornets go ahead. Eastern held its nerve down the stretch, hit 10 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and emerged with a 46-41 Hoosier Heartland Conference victory.
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Eastern’s Karson Stiner looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Eastern’s Evan Monize shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Eastern’s Cayden Calloway looks to keep the ball in bounds. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Eastern’s Levi Mavrick shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Eastern’s Brayden Richmond puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Eastern’s Evan Monize shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Eastern’s Cayden Calloway takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Eastern’s Brayden Richmond grabs a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Eastern’s Levi Mavrick looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Eastern’s Karson Stiner takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Eastern’s Trever Crabtree shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Eastern’s Evan Monize puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Eastern’s Evan Monize shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-29-21 Eastern vs Rossville boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“Our kids, they want to win the conference and we’ve got a loss already. We’ve got to play each game to win,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “Rossville’s been a team that’s beat us it seems like every year, but [Friday] night we were able to bounce back and get a lead and maintain it, and play really good defense down the stretch, and make free throws that we needed to make.”
It was Eastern’s first win over Rossville since joining the HHC, and first since the 1995-96 season. The series sat dormant for more than a decade, but Rossville had beaten Eastern the past three seasons, and the previous seven contests overall.
The Comets (7-6, 3-1 HHC) broke that streak with strong rebounding, tight defense and composed free throw shooting. Eastern grabbed five offensive rebounds in the first quarter and took a 15-6 lead into the first break. Eastern led 21-14 at halftime but Rossville (10-5, 3-3 HHC) charged out of the gate after halftime, forcing turnovers on Eastern’s first three possessions and clawing to within a point at 21-20 on a pair of free throws by Luke Meek.
Each time Rossville made a move, Eastern had an answer, either offensively or defensively. Eastern’s Brayden Richmond stopped the aforementioned Rossville run with a 3-pointer. Rossville tied the game at 24-all on a Damon Shaw hoop shortly thereafter, and Eastern got another trey, this time from Levi Mavrick, to take the lead again.
Another Shaw bucket with 3:40 left in the fourth quarter tied the game for the last time at 36-all but Eastern’s defense held firm and the Comets eventually re-took the lead on a Trever Crabtree jumper with 1:55 left, then held the lead for good.
Eastern’s Cayden Calloway hit six of six free throws in the final 1:39 of the game to keep Eastern ahead. Rossville pulled a point down at 42-41 with a 3-pointer from Reid Douglas with 0:12 left and the Hornets fouled immediately on the inbounds play, but Calloway hit his last two freebies with 0:11 left, and Mavrick hit two more with 0:02.9 left to put the Hornets in a two-possession hole.
“We’ve got some kids that have played a lot of basketball, they’re experienced,” Springer said. “We knew that they were going to really come after us so we had to protect the ball when they were trapping us, and at times we did all right, and at times we didn’t, but I think the experience [made a difference.]
Calloway led the Comets with 11 points, Mavrick and Evan Monize had eight each, Richmond scored six, Callum Brand five, and Karson Stiner and Crabtree four each. Evan Monize had seven rebounds and Richmond six.
Eastern hit 14 of 38 shots and won the rebounding battle 33-20. Rossville was held to 15-of-45 shooting and just 2 of 15 from 3-point territory.
“The kids played extremely hard. Evan Monize had a big block down there [with Eastern up 40-38 in the final 30 seconds] that helped us get a stop,” Springer said. “At the end I think we made them work extra hard on the offensive end. They’re a good team, they’ve been averaging [64.1] points a game I think, and to hold a team like that down, that was a good fourth quarter for us.”
Shaw had a game-high 16 points to lead Rossville. Meek added nine and Douglas eight.
