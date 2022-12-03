MARION — Eastern’s boys basketball team rode balanced scoring, board crashing and a refusal to cave under pressure to a 51-45 road victory over Eastbrook Friday night.
The Comets’ ninth straight win against the Panthers, a sectional opponent, wasn’t certain though until freshman Colton Lindsay knocked down a pair of free throws with :10 remaining to seal the six-point victory.
In a back-and-forth game, Eastern (2-1) weathered a pair of 8-0 Eastbrook runs, bouncing back each time to create needed separation. The first Panther run, at the start of the second half, put Eastbrook on top 31-28 following back-to-Nathan Miller 3-pointers and a Weston James bucket.
The Comets responded with a 10-0 run capped with a Corbin Snyder putback that gave Eastern the game’s largest lead at 38-31.
The other run put Eastbrook (0-2) up 43-42 with 5:19 remaining. Eastern answered that with a 7-0 run featuring an Eli Edwards free throw and 3-pointers from Lindsay and Snyder to put the Comets back up by six, 49-43, with 3:09 to play.
“I’m glad we did respond because they could have, at home here, kind of put us away,” Eastern coach Brad Lindsay said. “If we didn’t respond we would have got beat. Instead, it’s a road win against a sectional opponent. We’re happy with that.”
The first quarter set the stage for a tight game with three ties as Eastbrook opened with a 3-pointer and the Comets responded with back-to-back triples from Brody Hewitt and Cayden Calloway to take a 6-3 lead. Eastern led 13-11 at the end of the frame.
The teams battled through three lead changes and a tie in the second quarter before Eastern closed the half on a 6-0 run. Edwards hit a pair of free throws and Snyder added two baskets, the final in transition off a turnover, for a 28-23 halftime lead.
With each team making its run in the third quarter, the teams broke even as Eastern led 38-33 heading to the fourth.
During Eastern’s game-deciding run, Edwards provided a big spark, blocking a shot and pulling down several of his 11 rebounds and thus limiting the Panthers to single shots.
“Eli knew it was winning time and he wanted to win,” Brad Lindsay said. “So he rose up to the challenge to rebound, defend and do what he can do for us.”
Edwards added six points and a pair of blocked shots for the Comets.
Corbin Snyder finished with a double-double, pacing the Comets in scoring with 15 points while also matching Edwards with 11 rebounds, five of those on the offensive glass.
“Corbin’s kind of an x-factor for us and the lid came off for him [Friday],” Brad Lindsay said. “He had a great game.”
Colton Lindsay added 14 points off the bench and Calloway finished with 10. Hewitt rounded out the scoring with six.
“The first two games against Northfield and Northwestern I was very proud of our kids’ grit, really playing good defense, and we took care of the ball well against those teams and rebounded pretty well,” Brad Lindsay said. “But we had a hard time scoring. [Friday] the lid came off the bucket for some of our guys.”
Eastern started hot, shooting 9 of 17 (53%) over the first 16 minutes before cooling to 41% (16 of 39) for the game. But the Comets’ defense held Eastbrook to an 18-of-53 (34%) shooting night.
The Comets outrebounded the Panthers 33-30 with Snyder and Edwards cleaning up on the glass.
Cooper Craw led Eastbrook with 15 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.