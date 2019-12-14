Eastern guard Levi Mavrick puts up a shot during the Comets’ 69-58 victory over Tri-Central on Friday night at Sharpsville. Mavrick scored a team-high 15 points to help the Comets win their HHC opener.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Eastern holds off TC in HHC opener
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central’s boys basketball team grabbed the opening lead when Braxton Young hit a 3-pointer just a few seconds after the opening tip.
Eastern’s Levi Mavrick had an answer, connecting on a triple of his own to tie the game just 30 seconds in. The rest of the game was just like that — whatever TC threw at the Comets, Eastern had an answer.
Eastern took a 5-3 lead on a transition hoop by Evan Monize off an Arcari steal and the Comets never trailed or were tied again, emerging with a 69-58 in both teams’ Hoosier Heartland Conference opener.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Eastern’s Ethan Wilcox puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Eastern’s Matt Arcari shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Eastern’s Karson West shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern guard Levi Mavrick puts up a shot during the Comets’ 69-58 victory over Tri-Central on Friday night at Sharpsville. Mavrick scored a team-high 15 points to help the Comets win their HHC opener.
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball TC’s Mason Pickens dribbles down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball TC’s Jake Chapman and Eastern’s Evan Monize go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball TC’s Caden Leininger shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball TC’s Michael Carr shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball TC’s Conner Hindman shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball TC’s Michael Carr shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Eastern’s Austin Roberts dribbles down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Eastern’s Matt Arcari takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball TC’s Mason Pickens grabs a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Eastern’s Ethan Wilcox goes for a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern boys basketball Eastern’s Evan Monize shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball TC’s Brittany Temple shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern’s Kaylee Weeks shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Lexi James, top, and Tri-Central’s Kenadie Fernung vie for a loose ball during a Hoosier Heartland Conference girls basketball game Friday night at Sharpsville.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern’s McKenzie Cooper takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern’s Kaylee Weeks and TC’s Meghan Grubb go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern’s Kaylee Weeks shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern’s McKenzie Cooper shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball TC’s Olivia Johnson and Eastern’s Kara Otto go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern’s Kara Otto shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern’s Jeanie Crabtree throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern’s McKenzie Cooper puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball Eastern’s Jeanie Crabtree drives the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball TC’s Meghan Grubb puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-13-19 Tri Central vs Eastern girls basketball TC’s Kenadie Fernung drives the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern (2-1 overall) opened a 19-11 lead in the first quarter and harassed the Trojans with full-court pressure.
“Early in the game we set the tempo high and we were able to cash in on that,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “The game slowed down a little bit, which you know happens, and we sustained the lead for the most part throughout the game.
“They threw a lot of defenses at us and I really felt like our kids handled their different zones, the different traps, the different presses that they did.”
That start wasn’t a knockout punch, but it kept TC at bay.
“The start of the game really hurt us,” TC coach Bill Bowen said. “It just sped us up early on and caused us to make some turnovers. We probably shot a little quick. Give coach Springer and the Comets a lot of credit. They came in and did that.”
Eastern got 15 points from Mavrick, 14 from Ethan Wilcox, 11 from Monize, eight each from Arcari and Brayden Richmond, and seven from Austin Roberts. Wilcox had three steals in the fourth quarter as Eastern held off TC’s last efforts.
Jake Chapman led TC (3-3) with 21 points and Michael Carr scored 20. Carr scored 16 points in the second half and kept the Trojans knocking on the door. Three times the Trojans cut the lead to a possession in the second half, only for the Comets to push them back again.
“We just never quite got there,” Bowen said. “I think there were three or four times we got it to one possession and could not get the stop that we needed. It was an 11-point game — I think it was closer, about a five-, six-point game most of the time. We just could not quite get the stop when we needed it or the big bucket that we needed.”
Eastern kept its energy level high. Springer pointed to a strong bench contribution as a key. Ten Comets had already played by halftime to help Eastern post a 33-28 lead, and Eastern’s bench outscored TC’s 14-5 by the end.
“I was really pleased with our defense because that Chapman kid’s a load,” Springer said. “He can score a lot of points if you don’t get after him, and our boys did a good job. Ethan Wilcox did a good job on him. I think we wore him out more than anything and he wasn’t as effective as he’s been late in games.
“The kids knew what we needed to do. They moved the ball. We got some buckets from Evan inside there in the second half which are big. The team play, the number of guys that contributed, that was a good thing.”
