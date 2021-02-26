Eastern forward Drew Monize shoots a 3-pointer during the Comets’ 64-53 victory over Carroll in a clash of the HHC’s top two teams Thursday night at Greentown.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll’s Jake Skinner eyes a shot against Eastern in an HHC game Thursday at Greentown.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Eastern knocks off HHC leader Carroll
MARK SALUKE
Kokomo Tribune
GREENTOWN — Eastern’s boys basketball team shook up the Hoosier Heartland Conference title chase Thursday night.
Now, the Comets control their own destiny in trying to take a share of the conference crown.
Eastern topped HHC front-runner Carroll in front of a charged-up crowd, leading wire to wire in a big 64-53 win that sets up a shot for the Comets to claim a share of the title if they win at Sheridan in Saturday’s regular season finale.
2-25-21 Evan Monize and Owen Duff going for a rebound after an Eastern shot with Eastern HS defeating Carroll 64-53 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-25-21 Trevor Crabtree pulling in a rebound as Eastern HS defeats Carroll 64-53 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-25-21 Evan Monize shooting under the basket as Eastern HS defeats Carroll 64-53 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern forward Drew Monize shoots a 3-pointer during the Comets’ 64-53 victory over Carroll in a clash of the HHC’s top two teams Thursday night at Greentown.
2-25-21 Cayden Calloway drives down the middle passing off as Eastern HS defeats Carroll 64-53 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-25-21 Brayden Richmond is able to pull in a rebound on a Carroll shot as Eastern HS defeats Carroll 64-53 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-25-21 Carroll's Jaden Harness fights most of eastern on a rebound but Eastern HS defeats Carroll 64-53 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-25-21 Drew Monize and Callum Brand celebrate at the end of the 3rd quarter with a big lead. Eastern HS defeats Carroll 64-53 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-25-21 Levi Mavrick takes the ball in for 2 points as Eastern HS defeats Carroll 64-53 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-25-21 Eastern HS defeats Carroll 64-53 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll’s Jake Skinner eyes a shot against Eastern in an HHC game Thursday at Greentown.
Basketball: EHS vs Carroll
2-25-21 Evan Monize and Owen Duff going for a rebound after an Eastern shot with Eastern HS defeating Carroll 64-53 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-25-21 Trevor Crabtree pulling in a rebound as Eastern HS defeats Carroll 64-53 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-25-21 Evan Monize shooting under the basket as Eastern HS defeats Carroll 64-53 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern forward Drew Monize shoots a 3-pointer during the Comets’ 64-53 victory over Carroll in a clash of the HHC’s top two teams Thursday night at Greentown.
2-25-21 Cayden Calloway drives down the middle passing off as Eastern HS defeats Carroll 64-53 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-25-21 Brayden Richmond is able to pull in a rebound on a Carroll shot as Eastern HS defeats Carroll 64-53 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-25-21 Carroll's Jaden Harness fights most of eastern on a rebound but Eastern HS defeats Carroll 64-53 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-25-21 Drew Monize and Callum Brand celebrate at the end of the 3rd quarter with a big lead. Eastern HS defeats Carroll 64-53 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-25-21 Levi Mavrick takes the ball in for 2 points as Eastern HS defeats Carroll 64-53 on Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
“We wrote it over there … ‘Let’s prove it,’” Eastern coach Mike Springer said as he motioned to the whiteboard in the locker room after the game. “We’ve got to prove it now. Sheridan has a good team. We’ve got to go to their place. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Eastern (12-9) improved to 6-1 in the conference while handing the Cougars (19-3) their first conference loss. Carroll is 7-1 in the HHC and can still claim the conference outright if the Comets fall to Sheridan (11-8, 4-3 HHC). An Eastern win means the Comets will share the title with Carroll.
The Comets were in control from the outset, building a nine-point first-quarter lead and holding eight-point leads at the first two stops, 16-8 after eight minutes and 27-19 at the half. Eastern used a 9-0 run early in the third quarter to go up by 14, 36-22, and led by double digits the rest of the way.
“The kids played with a lot of focused energy for 32 minutes,” Springer said. “We didn’t have hardly any letdowns. We hit the basket, we defended well. I felt like we were very proactive with our defense and once again I think when you are playing good defense it can get your offense going and going and it did.
“We played a good team. You don’t just fall into a season like they’ve had. We were able to get on top and make some positive things happen.”
The loss was Carroll’s second of the week following a school-record 18-game winning streak. The Cougars were coming off of a grinding 41-37 loss at Western on Tuesday and the squad looked like it was still feeling the effects of that game out of the game, shooting just 7 of 23 from the field (31%) in the first half while Eastern was 12 of 20 (60%).
“I think that was a lot of it,” Carroll coach Bodie Bender said. “Tuesday’s game for us was a very physical basketball game. I think that is obviously something that hindered us [Thursday]. As a competitor, and our kids are competitors, I’m not going to use that as an excuse, but I think it was a big deterrent for us. And give coach Springer credit. He had his guys ready to play.”
Levi Mavrick drilled his first of four 3-pointers less than a minute into the game to set the tone early. Mavrick hit another 3 in the opening frame and Evan Monize was nearly unstoppable in the paint with eight first-quarter points.
Mavrick finished with 17 points and Monize was right behind him with 16 to lead a balanced Comet attack. Cayden Calloway had 11 including 7 of 8 from the free throw line. Brayden Richmond added eight, including a pair of 3-pointers at key times, and Callum Brand added eight points, including a putback at the third-quarter buzzer that put Eastern up 47-33.
“[Wednesday] we had a really good practice and we stressed about ball movement and man movement, and we were able to do that,” Springer said. “I think it wore [Carroll] down a little bit. Again, the overall intensity level for us was ramped up. The kids wanted this one.”
Owen Duff netted a game-high 21 points to lead Carroll. Jake Skinner added 11 and Ethan Duff finished with 10.
“We’ve just got to come back, have three good practices, and get back to finishing shots,” Bender said. “That’s part of the reason we went on an 18-game winning streak. At one time as a basketball team we were about 58% from 2[-point range], about 36% from 3[-point range] and holding teams to 35% shooting and [Thursday] it obviously didn’t look like that because we were gassed.”
Carroll managed to shoot 19 of 47 (40%) for the game but only hit 9 of 18 free throws. Eastern finished 23 of 51 (56%), hitting 6 of 12 3-pointers.
