GREENTOWN — Eastern’s boys basketball team landed an early knockout blow against visiting Eastbrook Saturday night, opening the game on a 19-0 run and never looking back, maintaining a commanding lead throughout in a 64-42 win.
A night after putting up 30 total points in a win over Sheridan, the Comets nearly matched that total in the first quarter Saturday night, holding a 27-8 lead at the first stop thanks to a vicious full-court press and an awesome scoring clinic courtesy of Eastern junior Evan Monize.
The 6-foot-2 forward scored Eastern’s final 20 points in the first quarter, missing his first shot of the game and then connecting on his next 10 to turn a 7-0 Comet lead into the 27-3 margin when he checked out with under a minute to play in the frame.
“We were in that press and I credit our guards because I wouldn’t have had what I did if it wasn’t for them picking up tipped balls and driving and penetrating,” Monize said. “I think they knew I was hot. Coming off the floor, I was just like … ‘Thank you guys.’”
Monize’s performance certainly set well with Eastern coach Mike Springer, whose Comets went 2-0 on the weekend and improved to 4-1 overall ahead of next Friday’s game with Kokomo in the Phil Cox Classic at Memorial Gym.
“I don’t know for sure but it’s got to be one of the best all time in Eastern history,” Springer said of Monize’s hot quarter to start the game and whether or not it was a school record. “And he didn’t shoot a hard shot. He put some English off the glass, he’s got long arms up there, gets his hands on a lot of stuff up there at the front of that press. He’s just really good around the basket. He’s got a good touch.
“We knew we needed to keep the tempo high, come out with a lot of intensity. We wanted to get after them early and put them back on their heels. That was the plan coming out.”
And it was a plan executed to perfection.
Levi Mavrick drilled a 3-pointer to open the game and then scored off a steal for a quick 5-0 Eastern lead as the Comets immediately launched into a stifling press that Eastbrook (0-4) simply couldn’t handle as the Panthers committed eight first-quarter turnovers and burned a pair of timeouts.
After an Austin Roberts basket put Eastern up 7-0, Monize went to work, coming up with three of his four steals in the frame and scoring off of steals, dishes underneath and offensive putbacks.
Monize finished with a game-high 23 points and eight rebounds including seven offensive boards.
The Comets led 40-17 at the half and 53-26 at the third stop of a game that looked completely different from Friday’s 30-28 slugfest.
“We knew going into [Friday night] that Sheridan is always a close game,” Monize said. “[Saturday] I personally wasn’t expecting to score as much as we did but coming out with the intensity we did and then that pressure really helped us.”
Matt Arcari added 12 points for the Comets and Mavrick notched nine with each player knocking down a pair of 3s.
“We’re really working hard on trying to attack the lane, playing from the inside out,” Springer said. “We shot a fair number of 3s but most of those are from playing from the inside out and that’s something we really want to work on. We were very effective with our pressure and we hit the basket well.”
Austin Roberts corralled seven rebounds for Eastern. Deniro Trout paced Eastbrook with 15 points.
